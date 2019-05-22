'Child Labour Being Used to Transport EVMs': Tejashwi Yadav Slams Election Commission

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav slammed the Election Commission in a Twitter post, which enclosed a picture of a child carrying an Electronic Voting Machines (EVM)."In Bihar, EVM transportation is being done by using child labour," Yadav wrote in the post."Voting machines are being taken in unregistered vehicles against the rule," he further said.He further wrote saying that EVMs had been transported to a hotel where they were recovered in the presence of magistrate.Yadav's attack comes even as a massive controversy rages over the alleged "tampering" of EVMs. 22 opposition leaders on Monday had reached out to the poll panel demanding the tally of VVPAT slips before the Electronic Voting Machines.The demand was turned down by the EC. "Election Commission of India would like to emphatically and unambiguously clarify that all such reports and allegations are absolutely false," the EC wrote in a statement.Opposition parties have mobilised workers to maintain round-the-clock vigil on EVM storage rooms.In Uttar Pradesh's Meerut and Raebareli, the Congress had deployed workers to keep a watch on he storerooms.In Tamil Nadu, DMK's Kanimozhi sent out agents to monitor CCTV feeds after alleging that she had seen voting machines being transported in the Thoothukudi district, from where she is contesting.