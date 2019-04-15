English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Child Rights Panel Seeks Report From District Magistrates After Minors Rally With Arms in Bengal
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee slammed the BJP, which carried out some of the rallies, of engaging in communal politics and dividing the society. Bengal does not believe in this culture, she said.
According to the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), which planned 700 rallies in Bengal to observe the occasion this year, over 500 rallies have been taken over the span of two days while the rest of the rallies are scheduled to take place on Monday.
Loading...
Kolkata: The West Bengal Commission for Protection of Child Rights (WBCPCR) on Monday expressed a strong objection over Ram Navami processions where children were seen carrying arms at some of the districts in the state.
In the last two days, several children were seen carrying arms during Ram Navami processions in Burdwan, Purulia, West Midnapore and Howrah districts - defying the directive issued by state child rights panel on not to encourage children to carry arms during today’s event.
Speaking to News18, Ananya Chatterjee Chakraborty, Chairperson of WBCPCR said, “There was a Ram Navami procession where children were seen carrying arms. Minor boys and girls were seen brandishing arms like swords and knives. We have asked for a report from the District Magistrates (DM) of some of the districts within a week".
“We will summon those who gave arms to the children. This is a heinous crime and action will be taken as per law," she added.
Recently, the WBCPCR had sent a directive to all District Magistrates to prevent children from participating in armed rallies during Ram Navami.
Hundreds of Ram Navami rallies were taken out by the BJP, Bajrang Dal and Vishva Hindu Parishad across the state.
The participants including children and women (in some districts) were seen carrying/waving tridents, swords and maces. Most of the rallies were reported from Howrah, Hooghly, Bankura, North Bengal, West Midnapore, Purulia, Jhargram, Kolkata, South 24 Parganas and in North 24 Parganas.
Reacting to BJP’s armed procession, Mamata Banerjee had said, “BJP and other right-wing groups are doing politics based on religion. They are trying to divide the country. Bengal doesn’t believe in this culture and we will not let this happen here.”
In Kharagpur, state BJP president Dilip Ghosh (state BJP president) yesterday flaunted his mace and roared that in this Lok Sabha poll they are going to defeat TMC in more than 23 seats in Bengal.
The BJP criticized that TMC government allows Muslims to carry weapons during Muharram procession but prevent them from carrying the same during Ram Navami.
In the last two days, several children were seen carrying arms during Ram Navami processions in Burdwan, Purulia, West Midnapore and Howrah districts - defying the directive issued by state child rights panel on not to encourage children to carry arms during today’s event.
Speaking to News18, Ananya Chatterjee Chakraborty, Chairperson of WBCPCR said, “There was a Ram Navami procession where children were seen carrying arms. Minor boys and girls were seen brandishing arms like swords and knives. We have asked for a report from the District Magistrates (DM) of some of the districts within a week".
“We will summon those who gave arms to the children. This is a heinous crime and action will be taken as per law," she added.
Recently, the WBCPCR had sent a directive to all District Magistrates to prevent children from participating in armed rallies during Ram Navami.
Hundreds of Ram Navami rallies were taken out by the BJP, Bajrang Dal and Vishva Hindu Parishad across the state.
The participants including children and women (in some districts) were seen carrying/waving tridents, swords and maces. Most of the rallies were reported from Howrah, Hooghly, Bankura, North Bengal, West Midnapore, Purulia, Jhargram, Kolkata, South 24 Parganas and in North 24 Parganas.
Reacting to BJP’s armed procession, Mamata Banerjee had said, “BJP and other right-wing groups are doing politics based on religion. They are trying to divide the country. Bengal doesn’t believe in this culture and we will not let this happen here.”
In Kharagpur, state BJP president Dilip Ghosh (state BJP president) yesterday flaunted his mace and roared that in this Lok Sabha poll they are going to defeat TMC in more than 23 seats in Bengal.
The BJP criticized that TMC government allows Muslims to carry weapons during Muharram procession but prevent them from carrying the same during Ram Navami.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
War Of Words: Political Turmoil Over Azam Khan’s Derogatory Comment On Jaya Prada
-
Saturday 13 April , 2019
100 Years of Jallianwala Bagh: How Reginald Dyer Massacred Thousands in 10 Minutes
-
Thursday 11 April , 2019
Listen To What Leaders Said Post Voting: Lok Sabha Elections Phase 1
-
Thursday 11 April , 2019
The Noida Village | With No Road To Noida
-
Thursday 11 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Vote For Change, Vote Without Fear, Says Jaganmohan Reddy
War Of Words: Political Turmoil Over Azam Khan’s Derogatory Comment On Jaya Prada
Saturday 13 April , 2019 100 Years of Jallianwala Bagh: How Reginald Dyer Massacred Thousands in 10 Minutes
Thursday 11 April , 2019 Listen To What Leaders Said Post Voting: Lok Sabha Elections Phase 1
Thursday 11 April , 2019 The Noida Village | With No Road To Noida
Thursday 11 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Vote For Change, Vote Without Fear, Says Jaganmohan Reddy
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Game of Thrones Season 8: Best Ways to Avoid Spoilers
- DJ Idris Elba Lights Up Coachella 2019 with His Performance, See Video
- Game of Thrones: Here's Why We Think The Mad King is The Night King
- Cersei Lannister's Obsession With Elephants Has 'Game of Thrones' Fans in Splits
- NRI Who Wanted to Vote Posted Ticket to India Online, Pranksters Cancelled it
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results