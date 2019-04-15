SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Child Rights Panel Seeks Report From District Magistrates After Minors Rally With Arms in Bengal

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee slammed the BJP, which carried out some of the rallies, of engaging in communal politics and dividing the society. Bengal does not believe in this culture, she said.

Sujit Nath | News18.com

Updated:April 15, 2019, 5:00 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Child Rights Panel Seeks Report From District Magistrates After Minors Rally With Arms in Bengal
According to the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), which planned 700 rallies in Bengal to observe the occasion this year, over 500 rallies have been taken over the span of two days while the rest of the rallies are scheduled to take place on Monday.
Loading...
Kolkata: The West Bengal Commission for Protection of Child Rights (WBCPCR) on Monday expressed a strong objection over Ram Navami processions where children were seen carrying arms at some of the districts in the state.

In the last two days, several children were seen carrying arms during Ram Navami processions in Burdwan, Purulia, West Midnapore and Howrah districts - defying the directive issued by state child rights panel on not to encourage children to carry arms during today’s event.

Speaking to News18, Ananya Chatterjee Chakraborty, Chairperson of WBCPCR said, “There was a Ram Navami procession where children were seen carrying arms. Minor boys and girls were seen brandishing arms like swords and knives. We have asked for a report from the District Magistrates (DM) of some of the districts within a week".

“We will summon those who gave arms to the children. This is a heinous crime and action will be taken as per law," she added.

Recently, the WBCPCR had sent a directive to all District Magistrates to prevent children from participating in armed rallies during Ram Navami.

Hundreds of Ram Navami rallies were taken out by the BJP, Bajrang Dal and Vishva Hindu Parishad across the state.

The participants including children and women (in some districts) were seen carrying/waving tridents, swords and maces. Most of the rallies were reported from Howrah, Hooghly, Bankura, North Bengal, West Midnapore, Purulia, Jhargram, Kolkata, South 24 Parganas and in North 24 Parganas.

Reacting to BJP’s armed procession, Mamata Banerjee had said, “BJP and other right-wing groups are doing politics based on religion. They are trying to divide the country. Bengal doesn’t believe in this culture and we will not let this happen here.”

In Kharagpur, state BJP president Dilip Ghosh (state BJP president) yesterday flaunted his mace and roared that in this Lok Sabha poll they are going to defeat TMC in more than 23 seats in Bengal.

The BJP criticized that TMC government allows Muslims to carry weapons during Muharram procession but prevent them from carrying the same during Ram Navami.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram