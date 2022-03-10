Chillupar Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: BJP Leading At 11 A.M.

Live election results updates of Chillupar seat in Uttar Pradesh. A total of 9 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections: Rajendra Sehi (BSP), Rajesh Tripathi (BJP), Vinay Shankar (SP), Soniya Shukla (INC), Chintamani Pandey (BASP), Poonam Gupta (ASPKR), Ravindra (JAP), Subhash Chandra Dubey (RJBVP), Suraj Kumar (AAP).

Click here for the latest seat-by-seat latest live results of Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022.

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 52.79%, which is 1.71% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Vinay Shankar Tiwari of BSP in the 2017 Assembly polls.

Follow the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Chillupar results.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.328 Chillupar (चिलुपार) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in North East region and Gorakhpur district of Uttar Pradesh. Chillupar is part of Bansgaon Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General, Rural.

Advertisement

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 27.25% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0.01%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 70.83%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 3,55,039 eligible electors in the Assembly segment, of which 1,92,066 were male and 1,62,951 female and 22 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Chillupar in 2019 was: 848 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 3,08,054 eligible electors, of which 2,39,960 were male,1,91,487 female and 3 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 4,00,304 eligible electors, of which 2,24,625 were male, 1,75,668 female and 11 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Chillupar in 2017 was 130. In 2012, there were 158 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Vinay Shankar Tiwari of BSP won in this seat defeating Rajesh Tripathi of BJP by a margin of 3,359 which was 1.52% of the total votes cast for the seat. BSP had a vote share of 35.48% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Rajesh Tripathi of BSP emerged victorious in this seat beating C P Chand of SP by a margin of 11,153 votes which was 5.57% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BSP had a vote share of 30.81% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 328 Chillupar Assembly segment of the 67. Bansgaon Lok Sabha constituency. Kamlesh Paswan of BJP won the Bansgaon Parliament seat defeating Sadal Prasad of BSP

Advertisement

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Bansgaon Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 9 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 10 contestants in the fray for this seat and 19 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections from Chillupar are: Rajendra Sehi (BSP), Rajesh Tripathi (BJP), Vinay Shankar (SP), Soniya Shukla (INC), Chintamani Pandey (BASP), Poonam Gupta (ASPKR), Ravindra (JAP), Subhash Chandra Dubey (RJBVP), Suraj Kumar (AAP).

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 52.79%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 51.08%, while it was 49.99% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Chillupar went to the polls in Phase 6 of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 on Thursday, March 3, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

Advertisement

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.328 Chillupar Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 461. In 2012, there were 438 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.328 Chillupar comprises of the following areas of Gorakhpur district of Uttar Pradesh: 7 Gola Tehsil.

A total of eight Assembly constituencies in the state of Uttar Pradesh border Chillupar constituency, which are: Khajani, Bansgaon, Rudrapur, Barhaj, Madhuban, Sagri, Gopalpur. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Chillupar is approximately 479 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Chillupar is: 26°21’41.8"N 83°21’23.4"E.

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Chillupar results.

Read all minute-by-minute news updates for Uttar Pradesh election results 2022, Punjab election results 2022, Uttarakhand election results 2022, Manipur election results 2022, and Goa election results 2022.

Click here for seat-wise LIVE result updates.