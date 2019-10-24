Maharashtra Assembly Elections
0/288 Seats ((145 Seats to Win)
|Alliance
|BJP+
|YSRCP+
|TDP+
|INC+
|OTH
|Wins + Leads
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|+/- 2014
|+0
|-0
|-0
|+0
Haryana Assembly Elections
0/90 Seats ((145 Seats to Win)
|Alliance
|BJP+
|INC+
|BJD+
|OTH
|Wins + Leads
|0
|0
|0
|0
|+/- 2014
|+0
|-0
|-0
|+0
Chimur Election Results 2019 Live Updates (चिमुर): Bunty Bhangdiya of BJP Leads
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Chimur (चिमुर) MLA (Vidhayak / Member of Legislative Assembly).
LiveStatus
(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Chimur (चिमुर) MLA (Vidhayak / Member of Legislative Assembly).
74. Chimur (चिमुर), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Vidarbha region and Chandrapur district of Maharashtra and is part of Gadchiroli-Chimur Lok Sabha constituency.
Demographic profile: This Rural (General) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 14.54% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 23.28%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 80.01%.
In the 2019 elections there were a total of 2,77,291 eligible electors, of which 1,40,785 were male, 1,36,504 female and 2 voters of the third gender. A total of 169 service voters had also registered to vote.
- 2019 Results
In the 2014 polls there were a total of 2,62,142 eligible electors, of which 1,34,814 were male, 1,27,328 female and 2 voters of the third gender. A total of 169 service voters had also registered to vote.
The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 2,35,565.
Chimur has an elector sex ratio of 969.59.
Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Banti Bhangdiya of BJP won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 25155 votes which was 12.82% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 44.53% in 2014 in the seat.
In the 2009, Wadettiwar Vijay Namdeorao of INC won in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 30616 votes which was 18.1% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 52.83% in 2009 in the seat.
In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes and the in the 74. Chimur Assembly segment of Gadchiroli-Chimur Lok Sabha constituency. Gadchiroli-Chimur Parliament seat was won by BJP.
Number of contestants: A total of 10 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 30 contestants and in 2009 elections 15 candidates battled for the seat.
Voter turnout: In the 2019 Maharashtra state Assembly elections the voter turnout was calculated at 74.63%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 74.86%, while it was 71.79 % in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is -0.23%.
Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Monday, October 21, 2019 and the counting of votes are being held on Thursday, October 24, 2019.
Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 308 polling stations in 74. Chimur constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 305.
Extent: 74. Chimur constituency comprises of the following areas of Chandrapur district of Maharashtra: Chimur Tehsil, Nagbhir Tehsil and 3. Brahmapuri Tehsil (Part), Revenue Circle Arher Navargaon.
Map location: The geographic coordinates of Chimur is: 20.5264 79.5371.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Chimur results.
