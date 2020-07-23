China Carrying Out Construction Along Border in Ladakh Despite Talks, Claims Congress

The Congress on Thursday alleged that China is carrying out construction work along the border in Ladakh despite talks and asked the government about its policy and strategy to stop Chinese transgressions and protect Indian territory.

Congress's senior spokesperson Ajay Maken demanded answers from the government over "Chinese occupation in Pangong Tso Lake and Depsang areas", saying the PLA is "yet to return" to its original positions.

He also posed a set of questions to the government in this regard, asking what was its strategy to push back the Chinese and maintain status quo ante as on May 2020.

He also asked whether it is correct that China "continues to occupy 8 km of our territory in Pangong Tso Lake area between Finger 4 to Finger 8" and how the Modi government proposes to push back the Chinese Army behind the LAC and behind Finger 8 into their own territory.

"We are all watching how the Chinese PLA is building inside the Depsang area and Daulat Beg Oldi area. But we do not see any response or preparation from the Indian government.

"Surprisingly, if we are arriving at no solution through a dialogue, then what is our government doing," Maken asked at a virtual press conference.

"Is it correct that China is continuing construction in Daulat Beg Oldi and Depsang Sector? What is our government's policy and strategy to ensure our territory is protected and the Chinese transgressions and the constructions are stopped," he further asked.

There can never be a compromise on national security or territorial integrity of India, he said, adding that this is a cardinal principle and a non-negotiable and uncompromisable principle that every citizen, countrymen and every congressman have repeated umpteen times.

"The facts also now demonstrate an extremely worrying picture," he said.

Maken said harsh winters are approaching and the Chinese PLA is not moving back as per reported agreements among the corps commanders.