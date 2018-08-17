English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
China Says Will Extend Fresh Invitation to Mamata Banerjee
Mamata Banerjee was scheduled to visit China in June but she cancelled the trip abruptly hours before starting her trip on June 22.
File photo of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. (PTI Photo)
Loading...
Kolkata: A senior Chinese official in Kolkata said on Friday his country will again extend invitation to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to visit China and the dates for the proposed visit were being worked out.
Banerjee was scheduled to visit China in June but she cancelled the trip abruptly hours before starting her trip on June 22.
She attributed the cancellation of the visit to "non-confirmation of political meetings at the appropriate level". She was to address a meeting of CEOs of Chinese firms in Shanghai in a bid to invite them to invest in West Bengal.
Ma Zhanwu, consulate general of China in Kolkata, said Banerjee's visit did not take place owing to "some technical reasons".
"But we are hoping that the future visit will happen. The dates are being worked out", Zhanwu told reporters in Kolkata.
He said the two countries need greater cultural and educational exchanges to promote better understanding and the Chinese consulate is supporting Durga Puja festival at Salt Lake in Kolkata, where artistes from China would participate.
"West Bengal is not much-known to Chinese people, unlike other western parts of India. Kolkata was very-well known to Chinese people earlier. But that is not the case now. There is a problem of misperception," he said.
Also Watch
Banerjee was scheduled to visit China in June but she cancelled the trip abruptly hours before starting her trip on June 22.
She attributed the cancellation of the visit to "non-confirmation of political meetings at the appropriate level". She was to address a meeting of CEOs of Chinese firms in Shanghai in a bid to invite them to invest in West Bengal.
Ma Zhanwu, consulate general of China in Kolkata, said Banerjee's visit did not take place owing to "some technical reasons".
"But we are hoping that the future visit will happen. The dates are being worked out", Zhanwu told reporters in Kolkata.
He said the two countries need greater cultural and educational exchanges to promote better understanding and the Chinese consulate is supporting Durga Puja festival at Salt Lake in Kolkata, where artistes from China would participate.
"West Bengal is not much-known to Chinese people, unlike other western parts of India. Kolkata was very-well known to Chinese people earlier. But that is not the case now. There is a problem of misperception," he said.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Sanchari Chatterjee
-
Watch: Heroic Effort By Navy; Pregnant Woman Delivers Baby Boy
-
Friday 17 August , 2018
Will Miss My Closest Friend Immensely: L K Advani
-
Thursday 16 August , 2018
Atal Bihari Vajpayee: Life And Times of Former PM
-
Thursday 16 August , 2018
Kerala Floods: Rains Wreck Havoc In The State
-
Thursday 16 August , 2018
Indian Politics Loses Its Poetry: First BJP Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee Passes Away
Watch: Heroic Effort By Navy; Pregnant Woman Delivers Baby Boy
Friday 17 August , 2018 Will Miss My Closest Friend Immensely: L K Advani
Thursday 16 August , 2018 Atal Bihari Vajpayee: Life And Times of Former PM
Thursday 16 August , 2018 Kerala Floods: Rains Wreck Havoc In The State
Thursday 16 August , 2018 Indian Politics Loses Its Poetry: First BJP Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee Passes Away
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Gold, Satyameva Jayate Box Office Collections Day 2: Both the Films See a Major Dip in the Business
- Meat-heavy Low-carb Diets Can 'Shorten Lifespan'
- 'We Are Not Just Your Lungi-Bros': Kerala Resident Says India Ignored 'God's Own Country' During Flood Crisis
- Atletico Madrid Come Back to Beat Julen Lopetegui's Real Madrid in Super Cup
- After Gold Coast Heartbreak, Sakshi Malik Eyes Strong Show in Jakarta
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...