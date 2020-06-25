China Tried to Intrude Into Indian Territory, We Responded: Gadkari

Union minister Nitin Gadkari said on Thursday that China tried to intrude into Indian territory but India "responded" to it.



The BJP leader was addressing a virtual rally of party workers in Western Maharashtra from Nagpur through video link.



"We know that our borders are not safe. China, in a way tried to intrude on our border but we responded to it," he said, referring to the stand-off in Galwan valley in Ladakh.



"Since the days of late prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, the Indian government has always tried to maintain cordial relations with neighbouring countries," he said.



"India is not expansionist," the Union minister added.



"India never tried to take a single (square) foot of land (even) from a small country like Bhutan. It was the Indian government that fought for and freed Bangladesh but we did not grab their land.



"We freed the country, ensured that a government was formed there and we came back. Our policy towards neighbouring states is just, cordial and cooperative," Gadkari said.