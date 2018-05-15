GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Chincholi Election Results 2018 Live Updates: Congress Candidate Dr Umesh G Jadhav Wins

Live election result of 42 Chincholi constituency (Vidhana Soudha seat) in the Karnataka state Assembly elections 2018. Check who won and who lost and who will be the new Chincholi MLA.

News18.com

Updated:May 15, 2018, 7:06 PM IST
Chincholi (SC) is a State Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Gulbarga district and Hyderabad Karnataka region of Karnataka and is a part of the Bidar Parliamentary/Lok Sabha constituency.

There are a total of 1,90,976 voters in the constituency that include general voters, NRI voters and service voters. Amongst the general voters 97,243 are male, 93,718 female and 15 others. The electorate sex ratio in the constituency is 96.38 and the approximate literacy rate is 59%
Live Status INC Dr. Umesh G. Jadhav Won
(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

RESULTS 2018
The detailed votes polled figures could be a little delayed and might not match with the live status above

Party Votes Polled % Votes CANDIDATE NAME
INC7390556.14%Dr. Umesh G. Jadhav
BJP5469341.55%Sunil Y. Vallyapure
NOTA10820.82%Nota
IND3910.30%Mithun Khemu Rathod
JD(S)3860.29%Sushilabai B. Korvi
AIMEP3170.24%Vijaylaxmi Laxman Omkar
IND2460.19%Basavaraj Anwarkar
NMC2330.18%Goutam Manik More
INCP1850.14%Basawaraj M Wadi
BHPP1490.11%Shankar Jadhav
DAPP580.04%Srikant Manikrao

INC won this seat in the 2013 Karnataka Assembly Elections with a margin of 26,060 votes (23.07%) securing 51.87% of the total votes polled. In 2013 the seat witnessed a voter turnout of 66.93%.

BJP won this seat in the 2008 Assembly Elections with a margin of 6,911 votes (8.2%) registering 42.1% of the votes polled. In 2018 elections this seat witnessed a voter turnout of 68.64%.

Check the table below for Chincholi live results in the Karnataka Assembly elections 2018:

(Catch all the live updates of all Karnataka Assembly election results on our LIVE blog. Get detailed results of each and every seat of the Vidhan Souda to know which candidate/party has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you put on the psephologist's hat. Know interesting facts and trivia about elections in Karnataka.)

