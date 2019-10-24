Chinchwad Election Results 2019 Live Updates (चिंचवड): Independent Leads

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

205. Chinchwad (चिंचवड), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Konkan region and Pune district of Maharashtra and is part of Maval Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile: This Semi-Urban (General) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 12.9% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 2.28%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 86.15%.

In the 2019 elections there were a total of 5,17,004 eligible electors, of which 2,75,642 were male, 2,41,330 female and 32 voters of the third gender. A total of 168 service voters had also registered to vote.

Chinchwad Election Results 2019 Results PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME BSP -- -- Rajendra Manik Londhe JLP -- -- Nitish Dagdu Lokhande IND -- -- Rajendra Maruti Kate Patil IND -- -- Ravindra Vinayak Pardhe Sir IND -- -- Suraj Ashokrao Khandare BRP -- -- Mahaveer Alias Ajeet Prakash Sancheti IND -- -- Kalate Rahul Tanaji PWPI -- -- Chayavati Chandrakant Desale IND -- -- Dr. Milindraje Digambar Bhosale BMKP -- -- Eknath Namdev Jagtap BJP -- -- Jagtap Laxman Pandurang LEADING NOTA -- -- Nota

In the 2014 polls there were a total of 4,84,361 eligible electors, of which 2,60,927 were male, 2,23,429 female and 32 voters of the third gender. A total of 168 service voters had also registered to vote.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 3,91,857.

Chinchwad has an elector sex ratio of 875.52.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Jagtap Laxman Pandurang of BJP won in this seat by defeating the SS candidate by a margin of 60297 votes which was 22.11% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 45.39% in 2014 in the seat.

In the 2009, Jagtap Laxman Pandurang of IND won in this seat by defeating the SS candidate by a margin of 6575 votes which was 3.32% of the total votes polled in the constituency. IND had a vote share of 39.76% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, SS got the most votes and the in the 205. Chinchwad Assembly segment of Maval Lok Sabha constituency. Maval Parliament seat was won by SS.

Number of contestants: A total of 11 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 25 contestants and in 2009 elections 14 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Maharashtra state Assembly elections the voter turnout was calculated at 53.59%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 56.3%, while it was 50.53 % in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is -2.71%.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Monday, October 21, 2019 and the counting of votes are being held on Thursday, October 24, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 439 polling stations in 205. Chinchwad constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 482.

Extent: 205. Chinchwad constituency comprises of the following areas of Pune district of Maharashtra: Haveli Tehsil (Part) - Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (Part)- Ward No 38 to 51, 53, 67 to 73, and 91 to 95.

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Chinchwad is: 18.6003 73.8359.

