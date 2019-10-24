Take the pledge to vote

Maharashtra Assembly Elections

0/288 Seats ((145 Seats to Win)

Alliance BJP+ YSRCP+ TDP+ INC+ OTH
Wins + Leads 0 0 0 0 0
+/- 2014 +0 -0 -0 +0
All Seats

Haryana Assembly Elections

0/90 Seats ((145 Seats to Win)

Alliance BJP+ INC+ BJD+ OTH
Wins + Leads 0 0 0 0
+/- 2014 +0 -0 -0 +0
All Seats
2-min read

Chinchwad Election Results 2019 Live Updates (चिंचवड): Independent Leads

Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Chinchwad (चिंचवड) MLA (Vidhayak / Member of Legislative Assembly).

Updated:October 24, 2019, 10:01 AM IST

Updated:October 24, 2019, 10:01 AM IST
BJP
Jagtap Laxman Pandurang
LEADING

Detailed Results
Chinchwad Election Results 2019 Live Updates (चिंचवड): Independent Leads
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Chinchwad (चिंचवड) MLA (Vidhayak / Member of Legislative Assembly).

205. Chinchwad (चिंचवड), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Konkan region and Pune district of Maharashtra and is part of Maval Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile: This Semi-Urban (General) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 12.9% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 2.28%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 86.15%.

In the 2019 elections there were a total of 5,17,004 eligible electors, of which 2,75,642 were male, 2,41,330 female and 32 voters of the third gender. A total of 168 service voters had also registered to vote.

Chinchwad Election Results

  • 2019 Results
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
BSP
--
--
Rajendra Manik Londhe
JLP
--
--
Nitish Dagdu Lokhande
IND
--
--
Rajendra Maruti Kate Patil
IND
--
--
Ravindra Vinayak Pardhe Sir
IND
--
--
Suraj Ashokrao Khandare
BRP
--
--
Mahaveer Alias Ajeet Prakash Sancheti
IND
--
--
Kalate Rahul Tanaji
PWPI
--
--
Chayavati Chandrakant Desale
IND
--
--
Dr. Milindraje Digambar Bhosale
BMKP
--
--
Eknath Namdev Jagtap
BJP
--
--
Jagtap Laxman Pandurang
NOTA
--
--
Nota

In the 2014 polls there were a total of 4,84,361 eligible electors, of which 2,60,927 were male, 2,23,429 female and 32 voters of the third gender. A total of 168 service voters had also registered to vote.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 3,91,857.

Chinchwad has an elector sex ratio of 875.52.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Jagtap Laxman Pandurang of BJP won in this seat by defeating the SS candidate by a margin of 60297 votes which was 22.11% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 45.39% in 2014 in the seat.

In the 2009, Jagtap Laxman Pandurang of IND won in this seat by defeating the SS candidate by a margin of 6575 votes which was 3.32% of the total votes polled in the constituency. IND had a vote share of 39.76% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, SS got the most votes and the in the 205. Chinchwad Assembly segment of Maval Lok Sabha constituency. Maval Parliament seat was won by SS.

Number of contestants: A total of 11 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 25 contestants and in 2009 elections 14 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Maharashtra state Assembly elections the voter turnout was calculated at 53.59%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 56.3%, while it was 50.53 % in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is -2.71%.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Monday, October 21, 2019 and the counting of votes are being held on Thursday, October 24, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 439 polling stations in 205. Chinchwad constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 482.

Extent: 205. Chinchwad constituency comprises of the following areas of Pune district of Maharashtra: Haveli Tehsil (Part) - Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (Part)- Ward No 38 to 51, 53, 67 to 73, and 91 to 95.

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Chinchwad is: 18.6003 73.8359.

Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Chinchwad results.

