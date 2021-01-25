'Chinese Have Guts to Enter Indian Territory Because...' Rahul Gandhi's Latest Attack on Centre

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who is on a three-day visit to Tamil Nadu which is scheduled to go to polls in April-May, on Sunday launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accusing him of lacking courage to stand up to China over border row.

Interacting with farmers, weavers and the general public during a road show in Coimbatore, Gandhi also claimed that India under Modi’s governance in the last six years has only grown weaker.

‘PM Can’t Say a Word to China’

China, he said, continues to provoke India because Modi has destroyed the country’s economy. “The Chinese have the guts because Modi has destroyed our economy. When the Chinese entered our territory, Modi said noone has entered. But after some days the army and defence minister admitted that they have entered our territory.”

“Today, the Chinese army is sitting inside the Indian territory. But he can’t even say a word to China....he does not have courage to speak with china,” the Congress leader said.

‘BJP-RSS Spreading Hatred’

He also took a dig at Modi over the state of the Indian economy and said, “If we look at the nation & we see what PM has done over last 6 years, we see a weakened India, a divided India.”

“It is now an India where the BJP-RSS ideology keeps spreading hatred throughout the country. Our biggest strength, our economy has been demolished,” said Gandhi.

On Farm Laws

Gandhi further claimed that the three controversial farm laws introduced by the Modi government will “destroy Indian agriculture” and hand it over to big industrialists.

“The PM is attacking our farmers. He has brought 3 new laws which are going to destroy Indian agriculture and hand it over to two to three big industrialists. One of the laws clearly states that the farmers can't go to court to protect themselves,” he said, adding that nobody is interested in listening to PM’s Mann ki Baat and what people want to see are results.

‘CBI, ED Being Used to Control TN Govt’

Accusing Modi of using CBI, ED to control the Tamil Nadu government, Rahul Gandhi said the PM does not understand the spirit, language, culture or history of Tamil Nadu, yet he is controlling the state government through the central investigation agencies.

"There is a government in Delhi that wants to suppress the Tamil culture, language and history. And the Prime Minister believes that India should only have only one language, one culture and one idea. Prime Minister believes that entire India should worship only one person called Narendra Modi. He does not understand the spirit of Tamil people," Gandhi said.

“Is the Tamil history not a part of Indian history ? What does he mean Tamil is not a part of it? Why should one ideology dominate this country?” he added.

“The PM believes he can blackmail and threaten the leadership of Tamil Nadu...he can use CBI and ED to control the chief minister of the state,” Gandhi said, adding that he has visited the state to fight for the rights of the Tamil people.