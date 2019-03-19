English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Chinese Troops Enter India While PM Modi Enjoys Tea With Xi Jinping, Says Rahul Gandhi
Congress chief Rahul Gandhi also announced to restore the special category status to Arunachal Pradesh and other states in the northeast.
File photo of Congress president Rahul Gandhi addressing a rally. (Image: Twitter)
Loading...
Itanagar: Congress chief Rahul Gandhi said on Tuesday his party will restore the special category status to Arunachal Pradesh and other states in the northeast if elected to power.
There are some states in the country which require special status because of their "unique problems and difficulties" such as connectivity, terrain, infrastructure, Gandhi said at an election rally here. During the Congress rule at the Centre, he said, Arunachal Pradesh and other NE states used to enjoy special category status.
Arunachal Pradesh has a special place in the heart of the Congress party and "we would like to have a 'dil ka rishta' with the people of the state", he said. Gandhi said the Congress will not allow the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill to be passed in Rajya Sabha because the bill is "detrimental" to the people of the northeast.
"We will not allow the suppression of the people of northeast," Gandhi said. The Congress party will never attack the language, culture, customs and tradition of Arunachal Pradesh and other NE states, he said.
Gandhi further hit out PM Modi, saying that while he enjoys tea with China's president, Chinese troops enter India and "the prime minister doesn't utter a word".
Election to the 60-member Arunachal Pradesh Assembly and two Lok Sabha seats will be held on April 11.
(With inputs from PTI)
There are some states in the country which require special status because of their "unique problems and difficulties" such as connectivity, terrain, infrastructure, Gandhi said at an election rally here. During the Congress rule at the Centre, he said, Arunachal Pradesh and other NE states used to enjoy special category status.
Arunachal Pradesh has a special place in the heart of the Congress party and "we would like to have a 'dil ka rishta' with the people of the state", he said. Gandhi said the Congress will not allow the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill to be passed in Rajya Sabha because the bill is "detrimental" to the people of the northeast.
"We will not allow the suppression of the people of northeast," Gandhi said. The Congress party will never attack the language, culture, customs and tradition of Arunachal Pradesh and other NE states, he said.
Gandhi further hit out PM Modi, saying that while he enjoys tea with China's president, Chinese troops enter India and "the prime minister doesn't utter a word".
Election to the 60-member Arunachal Pradesh Assembly and two Lok Sabha seats will be held on April 11.
(With inputs from PTI)
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Exclusive: News18 Tracks Down Nirav Modi in London
-
Friday 15 March , 2019
Who Is Brenton Tarrant, the Suspect Behind Christchurch Terror Attack?
-
Thursday 14 March , 2019
6 Dead, 32 Injured as Foot Overbridge Collapses Near CST Railway Station in Mumbai
-
Thursday 14 March , 2019
Why Haryana Govt's Proposed Bill Threatens Aravalli Forest Range
-
Tuesday 12 March , 2019
Mediation For Ayodhya Dispute: How Does it Work?
Exclusive: News18 Tracks Down Nirav Modi in London
Friday 15 March , 2019 Who Is Brenton Tarrant, the Suspect Behind Christchurch Terror Attack?
Thursday 14 March , 2019 6 Dead, 32 Injured as Foot Overbridge Collapses Near CST Railway Station in Mumbai
Thursday 14 March , 2019 Why Haryana Govt's Proposed Bill Threatens Aravalli Forest Range
Tuesday 12 March , 2019 Mediation For Ayodhya Dispute: How Does it Work?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- IPL 2019 | Mumbai Indians Step Up Training Intensity
- Christchurch Aftermath: Dev Patel’s Film On 26/11 Mumbai Terror Attacks Pulled Down From Theatres in New Zealand
- Xiaomi Redmi Go With Snapdragon 425, Android Go Launched for Rs 4,499
- No Trophy, No Regrets as Federer Departs Indian Wells for Miami
- Xiaomi Black Shark 2 Gaming Smartphone With 12GB RAM, Pressure Sensitive Display Unveiled
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results