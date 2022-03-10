Chingai Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: BJP is leading at 12 PM

Live election results updates of Chingai seat in Manipur. A total of 4 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Manipur Assembly elections: Khashim Vashum (NPF), Ningam Chamroy (NPP), Preshow Mk Shimray (BJP), Sword Vashum (INC).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 84.49%, which is 6.65% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Khashim Vashum of NPF in the 2017 Assembly polls.

Follow the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Chingai results.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.45 Chingai (चिंगाई) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Hills region and Ukhrul district of Manipur. Chingai is part of Outer Manipur Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: Scheduled Tribe.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 81.35%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 43255 eligible electors in this Assembly segment, of which 21,197 were male and 22,058 female and 0 registered voters were of the third gender.

Advertisement

The electorate gender ratio in Chingai in 2019 was: 1,041 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 41,200 eligible electors, of which 20,256 were male,20,944 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Manipur Assembly elections, there were a total of 38,018 eligible electors, of which 18,514 were male, 19,504 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Chingai in 2017 was 316. In 2012, there were 179 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Manipur Assembly elections, Khashim Vashum of NPF won in this seat defeating Sword Vashum of BJP by a margin of 7,650 which was 23.85% of the total votes cast for the seat. NPF had a vote share of 51.7% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, M K Preshow of INC emerged victorious in this seat beating Khashim Vashum of IND by a margin of 815 votes which was 3.05% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 36.97% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, NPF got the most number of votes in the 45 Chingai Assembly segment of the 2. Outer Manipur Lok Sabha constituency. Lorho S. Pfoze of NPF won the Outer Manipur Parliament seat defeating Houlim Shokhopao Mate of BJP

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, NPF got the most votes in this Assembly segment and INC won the Outer Manipur Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 4 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 5 contestants in the fray for this seat and 4 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Manipur Assembly elections from Chingai are: Khashim Vashum (NPF), Ningam Chamroy (NPP), Preshow Mk Shimray (BJP), Sword Vashum (INC).

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Manipur Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 84.49%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 77.84%, while it was 70.2% in 2012.

Advertisement

POLL DATES:

Chingai went to the polls in Phase 2 of the Manipur Assembly elections 2022 on Saturday, March 5, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.45 Chingai Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 64. In 2012, there were 59 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.45 Chingai comprises of the following areas of Ukhrul district of Manipur:

A total of three Assembly constituencies in the state of Manipur border Chingai constituency, which are: Ukhrul, Karong, Mao. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: Phek district of Nagaland.

The total area covered by Chingai is approximately 11956 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Chingai is: 25°16’11.3"N 94°26’47.8"E.

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Chingai results.

Advertisement

Read all minute-by-minute news updates for Uttar Pradesh election results 2022, Punjab election results 2022, Uttarakhand election results 2022, Manipur election results 2022, and Goa election results 2022.

Click here for seat-wise LIVE result updates.