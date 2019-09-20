Chinmayanand Arrested Only After Survivor Threatened Self-immolation, Says Priyanka Gandhi

Lucknow: All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra once again attacked the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over delay in the arrest of rape accused BJP leader Swami Chinmayanand.

Priyanka's allegations came a day after the student had threatened to set herself on fire if Chinmayanand was not arrested immediately. She also said that it was the people’s ire that ultimately forced BJP to take action against its own leader.

Hours he was arrested by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) in Shahjahanpur, Priyanka tweeted, “BJP has become so thick skinned that until the victim threatens self immolation, it doesn’t take any action. It is the power of people’s ire and journalism that the SIT had to arrest BJP leader Chinmayanand.

“People have ensured that ‘Beti Bachao’ does not remain only a slogan and is actually realized,” she said in another tweet.

An official said that accused former MP was taken for medical examination to Shahjahanpur district hospital following his arrest on Friday. The development comes days after the law student, who had alleged rape recorded her statement in front of the magistrate.

After being produced in the court by the SIT, he has been sent to 14 days judicial custody.

Earlier, Priyanka had slammed the BJP government and Uttar Pradesh police over the case tweeted, “The consequences of the BJP government and police's negligence and protection to the accused in the Unnao rape case are in front of everyone.”

She added that the same was being repeated in the Shahjahanpur case as well. “ The victim is in fear. But do not know what the BJP government is waiting for,” she said.

The survivor had also asked if the government was waiting for her to die, alleging inaction even after her statement was recorded before a magistrate.

