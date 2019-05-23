English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Chintalapudi Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Chintalapudi (చింతలపూడి) MLA (Member of Legislative Assembly / Vidhayak)
68. Chintalapudi is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in Coastal Andhra region of Andhra Pradesh and falls in West Godavari district. Andhra Pradesh is located in South India. Seat is reserved for Scheduled Caste.
This Rural constituency has 2,63,337 voters of which 1,30,783 are male and 1,32,510 are female and 44 voters of the third gender.
In the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections, Chintalapudi , recorded a voter turnout of 81.83%. The voter turnout in the 2014 Assembly elections was 84.39% and in 2009, 83.73% of Chintalapudi 's voters came out to elect their Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA).
In the 2014 Andhra Pradesh state Assembly elections, Peethala Sujatha of TDP won in this seat defeating YSRCP's candidate by a margin of 15,164 votes which was 7.49% of the total votes polled. Peethala Sujatha polled a total of 2,02,553 (38.35%) votes.
INC's Maddala Rajesh Kumar won this seat in the 2009 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections beating the JD(U) candidate by a margin of 1417 (0.8%) votes. Maddala Rajesh Kumar polled 1,77,513 which was 38.35% of the total votes polled.
Chintalapudi went to the polls in Phase 1 of the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly polls on Thursday, April 11, 2019. The election results for the seat are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
Constituency name in other Indian languages: चिन्तलपूडी (Hindi), (Bangla), (Tamil), and చింతలపూడి (Telugu).
State name in other Indian languages: आंध्र प्रदेश (Hindi), অন্ধ্রপ্রদেশ (Bengali), आंध्र प्रदेश (Marathi), આંધ્રપ્રદેશ (Gujarati), ஆந்திரபிரதேசம் (Tamil), ఆంధ్రప్రదేశ్ (Telugu), ಆಂಧ್ರಪ್ರದೇಶ (Kannada), and ആന്ധ്രാപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).
Chintalapudi Election Results
- 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
PPOI
--
--
Simhachalam Potluri
IND
--
--
Kalapala Prasad
IND
--
--
Kali Lakshmana Raju
IND
--
--
Nallamelli Sankara Rao
JSP
--
--
Meka Eswaraiah
INC
--
--
Marumudi Thomas
IND
--
--
Songa Kartheek
NOTA
--
--
Nota
TDP
--
--
Karra Raja Rao
BJP
--
--
Chowtapalli Vikram Kishore
YSRCP
--
--
Vunnamatla Eliza
