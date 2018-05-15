GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Chintamani Election Results 2018 Live Updates: JD(S)'s J.K.Krishna Reddy Won

Live election result of 143 Chintamani constituency (Vidhana Soudha seat) in the Karnataka state Assembly elections 2018. Check who won and who lost and who will be the new Chintamani MLA.

News18.com

Updated:May 15, 2018, 3:50 PM IST
Chintamani Election Results 2018 Live Updates: JD(S)'s J.K.Krishna Reddy Won
Live election result of 143 Chintamani constituency (Vidhana Soudha seat) in the Karnataka state Assembly elections 2018. Check who won and who lost and who will be the new Chintamani MLA.
Chintamani (Gen) is a State Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Chikkaballapur district and Southern Karnataka region of Karnataka and is a part of the Kolar Parliamentary/Lok Sabha constituency.

There are a total of 2,10,676 voters in the constituency that include general voters, NRI voters and service voters. Amongst the general voters 1,05,482 are male, 1,05,113 female and 40 others. The electorate sex ratio in the constituency is 99.61 and the approximate literacy rate is 73%
Live Status JD(S) J.K.Krishna Reddy Won
RESULTS 2018
Party Votes Polled % Votes CANDIDATE NAME
JD(S)8775348.55%J.K.Krishna Reddy
BPJP8208045.41%Dr.M.C Sudhakar
INC22331.24%Vani Krishnareddy
BJP19611.08%Naa.Shankar
IND14250.79%N.R Sudhakar
NOTA8770.49%Nota
IND7940.44%T.C.Venkateshred
DAPP7840.43%Srinatha.L.V
IND3840.21%Bhaskar Ankalamadugu Shivareddy
RMVP3570.20%Suresh Y.N
IND2860.16%M.Sudhakar
IND2760.15%G.S Shubhash
IND2270.13%Sudhakarareddy K.V
IND2200.12%Krishna Reddy
IND1920.11%Dr.S.Rachana
ANC1500.08%Syed Aleem Pasha
IND1260.07%T.S Sudharkarareddy
AIMEP1260.07%Ghouse Khan
IND1220.07%Krishnareddy.M
AMSP1190.07%Jameer Pasha
FCI1080.06%Syed Ayub
IND880.05%R.Sudhakar
IND660.04%M.Krishnareddy

JDS won this seat in the 2013 Karnataka Assembly Elections with a margin of 1,696 votes (1.07%) securing 43.61% of the total votes polled. In 2013 the seat witnessed a voter turnout of 84.81%.

INC won this seat in the 2008 Assembly Elections with a margin of 1,246 votes (0.95%) registering 44.45% of the votes polled. In 2018 elections this seat witnessed a voter turnout of 82.02%.

Check the table below for Chintamani live results in the Karnataka Assembly elections 2018:

---
