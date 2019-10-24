Chiplun Election Results 2019 Live Updates (चिपळूण): Shekhar Govindrao Nikam of NCP Leading

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

265. Chiplun (चिपळूण), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Konkan region and Ratnagiri district of Maharashtra and is part of Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile: This Rural (General) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 1.75% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 0.58%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 82.18%.

In the 2019 elections there were a total of 2,69,909 eligible electors, of which 1,32,079 were male, 1,37,830 female and 0 voters of the third gender. A total of 191 service voters had also registered to vote.

Chiplun Election Results 2019 Results PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME NCP -- -- Shekhar Govindrao Nikam LEADING BSP -- -- Sachin Laxman Mohite SS -- -- Chavan Sadanand Narayan NOTA -- -- Nota

In the 2014 polls there were a total of 2,49,688 eligible electors, of which 1,22,113 were male, 1,27,575 female and 0 voters of the third gender. A total of 191 service voters had also registered to vote.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 2,25,256.

Chiplun has an elector sex ratio of 1043.54.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Chavan Sadanand Narayan of SS won in this seat by defeating the NCP candidate by a margin of 6068 votes which was 3.62% of the total votes polled in the constituency. SS had a vote share of 45.16% in 2014 in the seat.

In the 2009, Chavan Sadanand Narayan of SS won in this seat by defeating the NCP candidate by a margin of 18484 votes which was 12.18% of the total votes polled in the constituency. SS had a vote share of 50.11% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, SS got the most votes and the in the 265. Chiplun Assembly segment of Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg Lok Sabha constituency. Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg Parliament seat was won by SS.

Number of contestants: A total of 3 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 11 contestants and in 2009 elections 6 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Maharashtra state Assembly elections the voter turnout was calculated at 65.54%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 67.12%, while it was 67.35 % in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is -1.58%.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Monday, October 21, 2019 and the counting of votes are being held on Thursday, October 24, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 334 polling stations in 265. Chiplun constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 318.

Extent: 265. Chiplun constituency comprises of the following areas of Ratnagiri district of Maharashtra: Chiplun Tehsil (Part) Revenue Circle Kalkavane, Shirgaon, Savarde, Chiplun and Chiplun (MC), Sangameshwar Tehsil (Part) Revenue Circle, Makhajan, Kadvai, Phansavane, Vashi Tarfe, Sangameshwar, Devrukh, Angavali.

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Chiplun is: 17.2833 73.6094.

