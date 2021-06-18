Chirag, Pashupati Nath's Camps Move EC; Prince Raj Says Paswan Jr's 'Advisor Running Show'

Chirag Paswan on Friday reached the Election Commission office in Delhi along with his supporters to file a caveat against the rebels of the Lok Janashakti Party, after they uniamously elected Hajipur MP Pashupati Nath Paras as LJP’s leader. On the other hand, supports of Paras also arrived at the EC to inform the commission of his election as Party President by the LJP National Executive meeting held in Patna on Thursday.

Paras appeared to have scored a point on Thursday when he was unanimously elected as the new national president even as the faction headed by his cornered nephew Chirag Paswan dug in its heels and vowed to teach the “traitors" a lesson. Paras was declared elected unopposed after no other candidate filed his nomination papers for the top post in the party which has been in turmoil since the Hajipur MP pulled off a stunning political coup earlier this week, catching Chirag off guard.

Meanwhile, Prince Raj, an LJP MP from Samastipur, accused his cousin Chirag Paswan’s “personal assistant and advisor" of orchestrating the family conflict, splintering the party, and inciting the sexual assault charge against him on Thursday.

Prince, one of the five LJP MPs who have defied Chirag, told The Indian Express over the phone from Patna that his cousin had been under the advisor’s control for several years.

“Things were not going well within the party for long, from the time bade papa (Prince’s uncle Ram Vilas Paswan) was not keeping well, and even till the elections took place. None of the party members — MPs, MLAs, and workers — were happy with the poll results. However, bhaiya (Chirag), acting on the advice of his personal assistant, kept taking decisions that were not going down well with other party members. This was the reason why many quit the party, while many others were unhappy,” Prince told the Indian Express.

Prince said that they had informed the party high command about the situation but no action was taken, adding that the decision to change the leadership was taken to save both the party and the family. “All this was happening only because of one person — his (Chirag’s) advisor,” he said.

“Chirag bhaiya was not keeping very well. He had come home once recently. Everyone knows who was running the party. Bhaiya was totally controlled by him and none of the decisions were made without his being a part. It was always the same man who ran the show, which was not in the party’s favour. And I will not disclose anyone’s name,” he said.

The 31 years old debutant parliamentarian is facing the heat ever since Chirag disclosed, in a letter shared on Twitter, allegations of sexual harassment levelled against the former by an ex-functionary of the LJP.

