Chirag Paswan ‘Happy’ With New Party Name, Symbol, Announces Bihar Bypoll Candidates

After the Election Commission settled the dispute between the two factions of Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) over the party name and symbol, Chirag, son of LJP founder late Ram Vilas Paswan, announced on Thursday the candidates for Bihar bypolls on October 30. He thanked the poll body and said “we could not have been happier”.

Anju Devi will contest from Kusheshwar Asthan assembly seat and Chandan Singh from Tarapur for the October 30 bye-election in Bihar, Paswan said. Milan Raghunath Gorat is the candidate from Dadara and Nagar Haveli Lok Sabha seat.

The Chirag Paswan faction was allotted ‘helicopter’ symbol and will be called ‘Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas)’ while his uncle Pashupati Paras was allowed to use ‘Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Party’ name and was assigned ‘sewing machine’ symbol, days after they were barred by the EC from using the name of LJP and its symbol ‘bungalow’.

“We were given as many as 170 symbols to choose from and when I discussed the same with my mother. The first name that she came up with was that of the helicopter,” Chirag said.

The Jamui MP added, “Even when my father Ramdas Paswan was alive he felt that there was a need to change the party symbol… He always wanted a symbol that would stand out for itself.”

Paswan, who has been in a long-drawn battle with his uncle and his cousin after the death of his father Ram Vilas, said he is confident that he will be able to win the Bihar by-elections.

