Chirag Paswan-led LJP Faction Appeals PM Modi to Confer Ram Vilas Paswan With Bharat Ratna

A Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) faction headed by Chirag Paswan on Sunday conducted a meeting of party’s national executive at his residence in Delhi and passed a resolution condemning the “illegal" actions taken by now party chief Pashupati Kumar Paras.

Speaking to the media after the meeting, Chirag Paswan said, “Most of the members were present at national executive meeting. The members condemned and opposed the use of party’s symbol and name by expelled members."

Moreover, Chirag Paswan has also appealed Prime Minister Narendra Modi to confer his father late Ram Vilas Paswan with Bharat Ratna for his contributions towards nation building. “It has also been demanded to confer Bharat Ratna upon Ram Vilas Paswan and install a big statue of him in Bihar."

Chirag Paswan also said that he would hold a roadshow in Bihar’s Hajipur next month on his father Ram Vilas Paswan’s birth anniversary. “My father’s birth anniversary falls on July 5. My father and uncle are not with me anymore. So we have decided to take out an ‘Aashirvaad Yatra’ from July 5 from Hajipur. Yatra will pass through all districts of Bihar, we need more love and blessings from people," he said.

It is being said that rally would be a display of popular support for Chirag as the political heir of Ram Vilas Paswan. Chirag Paswan has been trying to flex his muscles after all five other MPs of the party joined Paras to divest him of key positions. An LJP leader said Chirag Paswan, the son of LJP founder Ram Vilas Paswan, could use proceedings of Sunday’s meeting to back up its case before the Election Commission.

Meanwhile, Pashupati Kumar Paras had on Saturday disbanded all party bodies and state units and announced a new national executive.

However, Chirag Paswan has claimed that more than 90 per cent of the national executive members are with him. The battle over the party’s ownership is likely to be decided in the Election Commission of India (ECI) as both groups fight for the legacy of popular Dalit leader from Bihar Ram Vilas Paswan, who died last year. While Chirag Paswan is his son, Paras is his youngest brother.

