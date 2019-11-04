Take the pledge to vote

Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
Chirag Paswan Likely to be Made LJP President Tomorrow

The LJP, which primarily draws its support from a section of Dalits in Bihar, was founded by Ram Vilas Paswan, now 73, in 2000.

PTI

Updated:November 4, 2019, 10:44 PM IST
Chirag Paswan Likely to be Made LJP President Tomorrow
File photo of LJP leader Chirag Paswan.

New Delhi: Union minister and Lok Janshakti Party president Ram Vilas Paswan is set to pass the baton of his party's leadership to his son Chirag and an announcement to this effect is likely to be made on Tuesday.

Party sources said the LJP national executive in its meeting on Tuesday will see Chirag Paswan's anointment as its president.

The LJP, which primarily draws its support from a section of Dalits in Bihar, was founded by Ram Vilas Paswan, now 73, in 2000 and the wily leader has steered it through changing political scenarios by joining hands with parties with contrasting ideologies and support groups. However, the loyalty of his vote bank to him meant that the LJP has been a sought-after partner for all major parties.

Chirag Paswan is the second term Lok Sabha member and has been the key decision maker in the party for a while. The sources said Ram Vilas Paswan will be the party's founder-patron when his son takes over his role.

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

