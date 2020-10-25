Chirag Paswan's Poll Arithmetic for 'Nitish-free Govt' in Bihar Includes Advice for BJP Voters

Days ahead of polls in Bihar, Chirag Paswan stepped up his campaign in the state on Sunday and requested the BJP voters who do not support Nitish Kumar to vote for LJP.

In a tweet the LJP Chief said, “I request you to please vote for LJP candidates to implement #Bihar1stBihari1st. Everywhere else vote for the BJP. The coming government will be a #Nitish-free government.

Lok Janshakti Party is contesting on 138 seats and the party had earlier said that it will field candidates against Nitish Kumar’s JD(U).

The LJP leader also appealed the voters to vote for BJP on the remaining seats where the party is not contesting. "The upcoming government will be Nitish-free government," he added.

LJP has pitched 122 candidates against JD(U) and its ally, Jitin Ram Manjhi's HAM in the Bihar assembly poll.

Earlier, News18 has reported on how Chirag Paswan’s selection of candidates could end up hurting the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), especially CM Nitish Kumar’s Janata Dal United (JD(U) in Bihar as the party is giving seats to rebels from the BJP.

Of the 71 seats going to polls in the first phase on October 28, LJP is contesting on 38 seats- all against the JD(U) and Jitan Ram Manjhi’s HAM-S. In at least 8 out of the 38 seats, LJP will play a definite role in deciding the losers, if not the winners.

The LJP has fielded candidates against the BJP in five seats. However, the party is in alliance with the BJP in the central government and promised post election alliance in government formation.

However, the BJP central leadership is firm in its choice of Nitish Kumar for the CM’s chair brushing out any speculations. PM Modi had earlier clarified that the BJP will support Nitish Kumar for the Chief Ministership in Bihar. Amit Shah, in an excusive interview to News18, has said that irrespective of which party gets more seats in the NDA alliance, Kumar will remain the CM if NDA forms government.

LJP remains vocal in its critique of CM Nitish Kumar and has been campaigning against the JD(U) on failures in multiple fronts.

Chirag Paswan has maintained that he wants a BJP Chief Minister. The lack of action by BJP against Chirag Paswan has given rise to speculation that the LJP is just the "B Team" of the BJP and is meant to keep Nitish Kumar under check.