English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Chirala Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Chirala (చీరాల) MLA (Member of Legislative Assembly / Vidhayak)
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Chirala (చీరాల) MLA (Member of Legislative Assembly / Vidhayak)
106. Chirala is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in Coastal Andhra region of Andhra Pradesh and falls in Prakasam district. Andhra Pradesh is located in South India. Seat is unreserved.
This Urban constituency has 1,90,448 voters of which 93,198 are male and 97,238 are female and 12 voters of the third gender.
In the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections, Chirala, recorded a voter turnout of 84.35%. The voter turnout in the 2014 Assembly elections was 81.4% and in 2009, 79.21% of Chirala's voters came out to elect their Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA).
In the 2014 Andhra Pradesh state Assembly elections, Amanchi Krishna Mohan of NPT won in this seat defeating TDP's candidate by a margin of 10,335 votes which was 6.68% of the total votes polled. Amanchi Krishna Mohan polled a total of 1,54,700 (43.63%) votes.
INC's Amanchi Krishna Mohan won this seat in the 2009 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections beating the INC candidate by a margin of 11286 (8.7%) votes. Amanchi Krishna Mohan polled 1,29,737 which was 43.63% of the total votes polled.
Chirala went to the polls in Phase 1 of the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly polls on Thursday, April 11, 2019. The election results for the seat are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
Constituency name in other Indian languages: चीराला (Hindi), (Bangla), (Tamil), and చీరాల (Telugu).
State name in other Indian languages: आंध्र प्रदेश (Hindi), অন্ধ্রপ্রদেশ (Bengali), आंध्र प्रदेश (Marathi), આંધ્રપ્રદેશ (Gujarati), ஆந்திரபிரதேசம் (Tamil), ఆంధ్రప్రదేశ్ (Telugu), ಆಂಧ್ರಪ್ರದೇಶ (Kannada), and ആന്ധ്രാപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
live
Status
party name
candidate name
--
--
--
--
AWAITED
In the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections, Chirala, recorded a voter turnout of 84.35%. The voter turnout in the 2014 Assembly elections was 81.4% and in 2009, 79.21% of Chirala's voters came out to elect their Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA).
Chirala Election Results
- 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
BJP
--
--
Muvvala Venkata Ramana Rao
INC
--
--
Devarapalli Rangarao
TDP
--
--
Karanam Balarama Krishna Murthy
PSHP
--
--
Krishna Mohana Rao.K.
PPOI
--
--
Kolla Ratnakumari
IND
--
--
Krishnaiah Amanchi
IND
--
--
Kasani Ramu
BSP
--
--
Katta Raj Vinaya Kumar
NOTA
--
--
Nota
IND
--
--
Chappidi Priyatham
IND
--
--
Gajavalli Srinu
IND
--
--
Dantam Venkata Subbarao
IND
--
--
Santharam Pinjala
IND
--
--
Suragani Lakshmi
IND
--
--
Shaik Mahaboob Basha
YSRCP
--
--
Amanchi Krishna Mohan
In the 2014 Andhra Pradesh state Assembly elections, Amanchi Krishna Mohan of NPT won in this seat defeating TDP's candidate by a margin of 10,335 votes which was 6.68% of the total votes polled. Amanchi Krishna Mohan polled a total of 1,54,700 (43.63%) votes.
INC's Amanchi Krishna Mohan won this seat in the 2009 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections beating the INC candidate by a margin of 11286 (8.7%) votes. Amanchi Krishna Mohan polled 1,29,737 which was 43.63% of the total votes polled.
Chirala went to the polls in Phase 1 of the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly polls on Thursday, April 11, 2019. The election results for the seat are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
Constituency name in other Indian languages: चीराला (Hindi), (Bangla), (Tamil), and చీరాల (Telugu).
State name in other Indian languages: आंध्र प्रदेश (Hindi), অন্ধ্রপ্রদেশ (Bengali), आंध्र प्रदेश (Marathi), આંધ્રપ્રદેશ (Gujarati), ஆந்திரபிரதேசம் (Tamil), ఆంధ్రప్రదేశ్ (Telugu), ಆಂಧ್ರಪ್ರದೇಶ (Kannada), and ആന്ധ്രാപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
-
Monday 13 May , 2019
News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 ''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
Monday 13 May , 2019 News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- IWL 2019: Sethu FC Win 3rd Edition But Runners-Up Manipur Police SC Unhappy with Refereeing
- Ayodhya's Ram Sita Temple Serves Iftar Meals to Muslim Devotees on Premises, Wins Hearts
- Hate Being Photographed, I'm Shy and Don’t Like Coming Out in Public, Says Milind Soman
- Call of Duty Mobile Beta Rolling Out for Android Users in India
- Virat Kohli to Sport Limited Edition Gold & White Shoes at World Cup
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results