Chirayinkeezhu Candidate List: Key Contests in Chirayinkeezhu Assembly Constituency of Kerala

Chirayinkeezhu Assembly constituency in Thiruvananthapuram district of Kerala goes to the polls on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Chirayinkeezhu seat is part of the Attingal Lok Sabha constituency, which falls in the Travancore region of Kerala.

In the 2016 Assembly elections V. Sasi of CPI won from this seat beating K.S.Ajith Kumar of INC by a margin of 14,322 votes.

In the 2011 Assembly elections V.Sasi of CPI won from this this constituency defeating K.Vidyadharan of INC by a margin of 12,225 votes.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections for Attingal Parliamentary constituency INC was ahead in the Chirayinkeezhu Assembly segment. In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls CPM led from this Assembly segment.

Key candidates contesting in the 2021 Assembly elections from Chirayinkeezhu constituency are: V. Sasi of CPI, Anup B.S. of CONG, Ashanath of BJP