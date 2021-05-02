Chirayinkeezhu Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Chirayinkeezhu Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

129. Chirayinkeezhu (चिरायिनकीझु), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Travancore region and Thiruvananthapuram district of Kerala. It shares a border with . Chirayinkeezhu is part of 19. Attingal Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a constituency.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This Scheduled Caste Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 15.99%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 92.66%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 1,99,220 eligible electors, of which 91,124 were male, 1,08,093 female and 3 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Chirayinkeezhu in 2021 is 1186.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 1,97,079 eligible electors, of which 89,474 were male, 1,07,605 female and voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 Kerala Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,69,988 eligible electors, of which 73,668 were male, 96,320 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Chirayinkeezhu in 2016 was 303. In 2011, there were 204.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 Kerala Assembly elections, V. Sasi of CPI won in this seat by defeating K.S.Ajith Kumar of INC by a margin of 14,322 votes which was 10.35% of the total votes polled in the constituency. CPI had a vote share of 46.75% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, V.Sasi of CPI won in this seat defeating K.Vidyadharan of INC by a margin of 12,225 votes which was 10.86% of the total votes polled in the constituency. CPI had a vote share of 52.93% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes in 129. Chirayinkeezhu Assembly segment of Attingal Lok Sabha constituency. CPIM won the Attingal Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, CPIM got the most votes this Assembly segment and INC won the Attingal Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 6 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 10 contestants and there were 6 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 Kerala Assembly elections from Chirayinkeezhu are: Anil Mangalapuram (BSP), B S Anoop (INC), Ashanath G S (BJP), V Sasi (CPI), Advocate G Anil Kumar (WPOI), Anoop Gangan (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 Kerala Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 70.82%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 70.22%, while it was 66.25% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Kerala Assembly elections 2021 on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of polling stations in 129. Chirayinkeezhu constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 173. In 2011 there were 172 polling stations.

EXTENT:

129. Chirayinkeezhu constituency comprises of the following areas of Thiruvananthapuram district of Kerala: Anjuthengu, Azhoor, Chirayinkeezhu, Kadakkavoor, Kizhuvilam and Mudakkal Panchayats in Chirayinkeezh Taluk and Kadinamkulam and Mangalapuram Panchayats in Thiruvananthapuram Taluk.. It shares an inter-state border with Thiruvananthapuram.

The total area covered by Chirayinkeezhu is 117 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Chirayinkeezhu is: 8°38’54.2"N 76°49’39.4"E.

Refer to the live updating results tables on this page for the latest Chirayinkeezhu results.

