Chitradurga Election Results 2018 Live Updates: BJP's G. H Thippa Reddy Wins

Live Status BJP G. H Thippa Reddy Won

Chitradurga (Gen) is a State Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Chitradurga district and Central Karnataka region of Karnataka and is a part of the Chitradurga Parliamentary/Lok Sabha constituency.There are a total of 2,46,346 voters in the constituency that include general voters, NRI voters and service voters. Amongst the general voters 1,23,060 are male, 1,23,210 female and 40 others. The electorate sex ratio in the constituency is 100.09 and the approximate literacy rate is 81%BJP won this seat in the 2013 Karnataka Assembly Elections with a margin of 26,718 votes (16.35%) securing 38.09% of the total votes polled. In 2013 the seat witnessed a voter turnout of 72.62%.JD(S) won this seat in the 2008 Assembly Elections with a margin of 16,322 votes (11.82%) registering 40.49% of the votes polled. In 2018 elections this seat witnessed a voter turnout of 74%.