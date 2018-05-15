GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Chitradurga Election Results 2018 Live Updates: BJP's G. H Thippa Reddy Wins

Live election result of 99 Chitradurga constituency (Vidhana Soudha seat) in the Karnataka state Assembly elections 2018. Check who won and who lost and who will be the new Chitradurga MLA.

News18.com

Updated:May 15, 2018, 7:55 PM IST
Live election result of 99 Chitradurga constituency (Vidhana Soudha seat) in the Karnataka state Assembly elections 2018. Check who won and who lost and who will be the new Chitradurga MLA.
Chitradurga (Gen) is a State Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Chitradurga district and Central Karnataka region of Karnataka and is a part of the Chitradurga Parliamentary/Lok Sabha constituency.

There are a total of 2,46,346 voters in the constituency that include general voters, NRI voters and service voters. Amongst the general voters 1,23,060 are male, 1,23,210 female and 40 others. The electorate sex ratio in the constituency is 100.09 and the approximate literacy rate is 81%
Live Status BJP G. H Thippa Reddy Won
(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

RESULTS 2018
The detailed votes polled figures could be a little delayed and might not match with the live status above

Party Votes Polled % Votes CANDIDATE NAME
BJP8289643.78%G. H Thippa Reddy
JD(S)4991126.36%K.C. Veerendra (Pappy)
INC4901425.88%H.A. Shanmukhappa (Hanumali)
NOTA14270.75%Nota
IND12870.68%N.Suresh
IND9940.52%V.S. Bhutharaja
IND7890.42%M.T Chandranna
SJP(A)6100.32%Jagadeesh
IND4660.25%P.S Puttaswamy
SWJI3500.18%Dr. Doddamallaiah
BJSC3280.17%B.E. Shyam Sundar Kulakarni
IND2620.14%Ganesha
IND2180.12%M. Kiran
AIMEP1840.10%Syed Ismail
KSRKP1830.10%G.S Nagaraja
SP1540.08%K.S. Saraswathi
KNDP1530.08%Raja Madakari Nayaka
KJP1320.07%H.M Hanumappa

BJP won this seat in the 2013 Karnataka Assembly Elections with a margin of 26,718 votes (16.35%) securing 38.09% of the total votes polled. In 2013 the seat witnessed a voter turnout of 72.62%.

JD(S) won this seat in the 2008 Assembly Elections with a margin of 16,322 votes (11.82%) registering 40.49% of the votes polled. In 2018 elections this seat witnessed a voter turnout of 74%.

Check the table below for Chitradurga live results in the Karnataka Assembly elections 2018:

(Catch all the live updates of all Karnataka Assembly election results on our LIVE blog. Get detailed results of each and every seat of the Vidhan Souda to know which candidate/party has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you put on the psephologist's hat. Know interesting facts and trivia about elections in Karnataka.)

Also Watch

