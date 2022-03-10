Chitrakoot Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: BJP Leading at 11 AM

Live election results updates of Chitrakoot seat in Uttar Pradesh. A total of 10 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections: Anil Kumar Anil Pradhan (SP), Amit Yadav (CPI), Chandrika Prasad Upadhyay (BJP), Nirmala (INC), Pushpendra Singh (BSP), Avinash Chandra Tripathi (JAP), Rambharosa (BKKD), Shivsharan (ASP), Santoshilal Alias Pintu (AAP), Hridayesh Kumar Verma (IND).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 64.39%, which is 2.36% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Chandrika Prasad Upadhyay of BJP in the 2017 Assembly polls.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.236 Chitrakoot (चित्रकूट) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Bundelkhand region and Chitrakoot district of Uttar Pradesh. Chitrakoot is part of Banda Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General, Rural.

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 22.32% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0.01%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 65.05%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 3,31,948 eligible electors in the Assembly segment, of which 1,78,695 were male and 1,53,244 female and 9 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Chitrakoot in 2019 was: 858 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 3,46,086 eligible electors, of which 1,93,341 were male,1,63,282 female and 8 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 3,01,262 eligible electors, of which 1,69,673 were male, 1,31,582 female and 7 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Chitrakoot in 2017 was 186. In 2012, there were 302 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Chandrika Prasad Upadhyay of BJP won in this seat defeating Veer Singh of SP by a margin of 26,936 which was 12.18% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 40.85% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Veer Singh of SP emerged victorious in this seat beating Ram Sevak of BSP by a margin of 16,136 votes which was 8.85% of the total votes polled in the constituency. SP had a vote share of 35.78% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 236 Chitrakoot Assembly segment of the 48. Banda Lok Sabha constituency. R.K. Singh Patel of BJP won the Banda Parliament seat defeating Shyama Charan Gupta of SP

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Banda Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 10 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 13 contestants in the fray for this seat and 13 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections from Chitrakoot are: Anil Kumar Anil Pradhan (SP), Amit Yadav (CPI), Chandrika Prasad Upadhyay (BJP), Nirmala (INC), Pushpendra Singh (BSP), Avinash Chandra Tripathi (JAP), Rambharosa (BKKD), Shivsharan (ASP), Santoshilal Alias Pintu (AAP), Hridayesh Kumar Verma (IND).

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 64.39%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 62.03%, while it was 60.56% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Chitrakoot went to the polls in Phase 5 of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 on Sunday, February 27, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.236 Chitrakoot Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 397. In 2012, there were 360 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.236 Chitrakoot comprises of the following areas of Chitrakoot district of Uttar Pradesh: KCs 1 Karwi, 2 Parsaunja, 3 Sardhua, 4 Pahari, 5 Nandi and Chitrakoot Dham (Karwi) Municipal Board of 1 Karwi Tehsil.

A total of five Assembly constituencies in the state of Uttar Pradesh border Chitrakoot constituency, which are: Naraini, Baberu, Khaga, Manjhanpur, Manikpur. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: Satna district of Madhya Pradesh..

The total area covered by Chitrakoot is approximately 1085 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Chitrakoot is: 25°19’09.8"N 80°57’05.8"E.

