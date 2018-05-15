GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Chittapur Election Results 2018 Live Updates: Congress Candidate Priyank Kharge Wins

Live election result of 40 Chittapur constituency (Vidhana Soudha seat) in the Karnataka state Assembly elections 2018. Check who won and who lost and who will be the new Chittapur MLA.

News18.com

Updated:May 15, 2018, 7:06 PM IST
Chittapur (SC) is a State Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Gulbarga district and Hyderabad Karnataka region of Karnataka and is a part of the Gulbarga Parliamentary/Lok Sabha constituency.

There are a total of 2,28,618 voters in the constituency that include general voters, NRI voters and service voters. Amongst the general voters 1,14,714 are male, 1,13,872 female and 32 others. The electorate sex ratio in the constituency is 99.27 and the approximate literacy rate is 56%
Live Status INC Priyank Kharge Won
Party Votes Polled % Votes CANDIDATE NAME
INC6970049.65%Priyank Kharge
BJP6530746.53%Valmik Naik
BSP12180.87%Devaraja V. K.
AIMEP11360.81%Raju Hadnoor
NOTA10520.75%Nota
IND6150.44%Sabanna B Doddamni
IND6120.44%Shankar Chawan
IND4180.30%Vinod Anna
IND3110.22%Rukkappa K. Leader

INC won this seat in the 2013 Karnataka Assembly Elections with a margin of 31,191 votes (25.21%) securing 56.08% of the total votes polled. In 2013 the seat witnessed a voter turnout of 65.11%.

INC won this seat in the 2008 Assembly Elections with a margin of 17,442 votes (18.25%) registering 52.16% of the votes polled. In 2018 elections this seat witnessed a voter turnout of 58.06%.

Check the table below for Chittapur live results in the Karnataka Assembly elections 2018:

Read full article
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

