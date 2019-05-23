English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
272
nda:
Needmore seats to Win
Needmore seats to Winupa:
Chittoor Election Results 2019 Live Updates: N. Reddeppa of YSRCP leads at 11:09AM
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Chittoor (చిత్తూరు) MLA (Member of Legislative Assembly / Vidhayak)
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Chittoor (చిత్తూరు) MLA (Member of Legislative Assembly / Vidhayak)
172. Chittoor is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in Rayalaseema region of Andhra Pradesh and falls in Chittoor district. Andhra Pradesh is located in South India. Seat is unreserved.
This Urban constituency has 1,93,089 voters of which 95,364 are male and 97,684 are female and 41 voters of the third gender.
In the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections, Chittoor, recorded a voter turnout of 79.27%. The voter turnout in the 2014 Assembly elections was 75.52% and in 2009, 70.89% of Chittoor's voters came out to elect their Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA).
In the 2014 Andhra Pradesh state Assembly elections, D A Sathya Prabha of TDP won in this seat defeating YSRCP's candidate by a margin of 6,799 votes which was 4.68% of the total votes polled. D A Sathya Prabha polled a total of 1,45,409 (36.29%) votes.
INC's C K Jayachandra Reddy @ C K Babu won this seat in the 2009 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections beating the INC candidate by a margin of 1710 (1.35%) votes. C K Jayachandra Reddy @ C K Babu polled 1,27,000 which was 36.29% of the total votes polled.
Chittoor went to the polls in Phase 1 of the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly polls on Thursday, April 11, 2019. The election results for the seat are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
Constituency name in other Indian languages: चित्तूर (Hindi), (Bangla), (Tamil), and చిత్తూరు (Telugu).
State name in other Indian languages: आंध्र प्रदेश (Hindi), অন্ধ্রপ্রদেশ (Bengali), आंध्र प्रदेश (Marathi), આંધ્રપ્રદેશ (Gujarati), ஆந்திரபிரதேசம் (Tamil), ఆంధ్రప్రదేశ్ (Telugu), ಆಂಧ್ರಪ್ರದೇಶ (Kannada), and ആന്ധ്രാപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
live
Status
party name
candidate name
YSRCP
Aranii Srenevasulu (Jangalapalli)
YSRCP
Aranii Srenevasulu (Jangalapalli)
LEADING
In the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections, Chittoor, recorded a voter turnout of 79.27%. The voter turnout in the 2014 Assembly elections was 75.52% and in 2009, 70.89% of Chittoor's voters came out to elect their Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA).
Chittoor Election Results
- 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
PPOI
--
--
Babu Balakrishna . S
JSP
--
--
N. Dayaram
JHDP
--
--
A. Suresh
IND
--
--
S. Nagaraju
IND
--
--
K. Prabhakar Reddy
TDP
--
--
A.S. Manohar
INC
--
--
G. Tikaram @ Tikki Royal
IND
--
--
E. Ramesh
IND
--
--
A. Srinivasulu
NOTA
--
--
Nota
BJP
--
--
Advocate. Jaya Kumar.V.
YSRCP
--
--
Aranii Srenevasulu (Jangalapalli)
In the 2014 Andhra Pradesh state Assembly elections, D A Sathya Prabha of TDP won in this seat defeating YSRCP's candidate by a margin of 6,799 votes which was 4.68% of the total votes polled. D A Sathya Prabha polled a total of 1,45,409 (36.29%) votes.
INC's C K Jayachandra Reddy @ C K Babu won this seat in the 2009 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections beating the INC candidate by a margin of 1710 (1.35%) votes. C K Jayachandra Reddy @ C K Babu polled 1,27,000 which was 36.29% of the total votes polled.
Chittoor went to the polls in Phase 1 of the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly polls on Thursday, April 11, 2019. The election results for the seat are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
Constituency name in other Indian languages: चित्तूर (Hindi), (Bangla), (Tamil), and చిత్తూరు (Telugu).
State name in other Indian languages: आंध्र प्रदेश (Hindi), অন্ধ্রপ্রদেশ (Bengali), आंध्र प्रदेश (Marathi), આંધ્રપ્રદેશ (Gujarati), ஆந்திரபிரதேசம் (Tamil), ఆంధ్రప్రదేశ్ (Telugu), ಆಂಧ್ರಪ್ರದೇಶ (Kannada), and ആന്ധ്രാപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
PM Modi Stands For A Strong Government
-
Thursday 23 May , 2019
Could Win By A Margin Of Over 2 Lakh Votes: Manoj Tiwari
-
Thursday 23 May , 2019
NDA Touches 272 In Leads , Rahul Gandhi Trailing From Amethi @9:25
-
Thursday 23 May , 2019
NDA Touches 100 Mark, Rahul Gandhi Trailing From Amethi @ 8:43
-
Thursday 23 May , 2019
NDA Takes Early Lead @8:30 Am
PM Modi Stands For A Strong Government
Thursday 23 May , 2019 Could Win By A Margin Of Over 2 Lakh Votes: Manoj Tiwari
Thursday 23 May , 2019 NDA Touches 272 In Leads , Rahul Gandhi Trailing From Amethi @9:25
Thursday 23 May , 2019 NDA Touches 100 Mark, Rahul Gandhi Trailing From Amethi @ 8:43
Thursday 23 May , 2019 NDA Takes Early Lead @8:30 Am
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Not Avengers, Indians in America are in Cinema Hall today Watching Lok Sabha Elections Live
- Arya Stark Explores West of Westros, Salman Khan Takes a Jibe at Priyanka Chopra
- Now, Google Calendar Will Be Available In Dark Mode Too
- PUBG Mobile: Five Reasons Why PUBG The Most Popular Battle Royale Game in India
- Hate Being Photographed, I'm Shy and Don’t Like Coming Out in Public, Says Milind Soman
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results