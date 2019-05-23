English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Chittoor Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Chittoor (చిత్తూరు) MLA (Member of Legislative Assembly / Vidhayak)
172. Chittoor is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in Rayalaseema region of Andhra Pradesh and falls in Chittoor district. Andhra Pradesh is located in South India. Seat is unreserved.
This Urban constituency has 1,93,089 voters of which 95,364 are male and 97,684 are female and 41 voters of the third gender.
In the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections, Chittoor, recorded a voter turnout of 79.27%. The voter turnout in the 2014 Assembly elections was 75.52% and in 2009, 70.89% of Chittoor's voters came out to elect their Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA).
In the 2014 Andhra Pradesh state Assembly elections, D A Sathya Prabha of TDP won in this seat defeating YSRCP's candidate by a margin of 6,799 votes which was 4.68% of the total votes polled. D A Sathya Prabha polled a total of 1,45,409 (36.29%) votes.
INC's C K Jayachandra Reddy @ C K Babu won this seat in the 2009 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections beating the INC candidate by a margin of 1710 (1.35%) votes. C K Jayachandra Reddy @ C K Babu polled 1,27,000 which was 36.29% of the total votes polled.
Chittoor went to the polls in Phase 1 of the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly polls on Thursday, April 11, 2019. The election results for the seat are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
Constituency name in other Indian languages: चित्तूर (Hindi), (Bangla), (Tamil), and చిత్తూరు (Telugu).
State name in other Indian languages: आंध्र प्रदेश (Hindi), অন্ধ্রপ্রদেশ (Bengali), आंध्र प्रदेश (Marathi), આંધ્રપ્રદેશ (Gujarati), ஆந்திரபிரதேசம் (Tamil), ఆంధ్రప్రదేశ్ (Telugu), ಆಂಧ್ರಪ್ರದೇಶ (Kannada), and ആന്ധ്രാപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).
Chittoor Election Results
- 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
PPOI
--
--
Babu Balakrishna . S
JSP
--
--
N. Dayaram
JHDP
--
--
A. Suresh
IND
--
--
S. Nagaraju
IND
--
--
K. Prabhakar Reddy
TDP
--
--
A.S. Manohar
INC
--
--
G. Tikaram @ Tikki Royal
IND
--
--
E. Ramesh
IND
--
--
A. Srinivasulu
NOTA
--
--
Nota
BJP
--
--
Advocate. Jaya Kumar.V.
YSRCP
--
--
Aranii Srenevasulu (Jangalapalli)
