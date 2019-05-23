Chittorgarh Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

live Status party name candidate name -- -- -- -- AWAITED

Chittorgarh Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME APOI -- -- Jai Prakash Regar BTP -- -- Prakash Chandra Meena STBP -- -- Mangilal Meena IND -- -- Gulab Sehlot RTRP -- -- Gopal Dhakad CPI -- -- Radha Bhandari IND -- -- Shamshuddin NOTA -- -- Nota BJP -- -- Chandra Prakash Joshi BSP -- -- Dr. Jagdish Chandra Sharma INC -- -- Gopal Singh Shekhawat

21. Chittorgarh is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in South Rajasthan region of Rajasthan in North India. This rural general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 13% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 23.42%. The estimated literacy level of Chittorgarh is 62.05%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 4 on Monday, April 29, 2019.In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Chandra Prakash Joshi of BJP won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 3,16,857 votes which was 27.02% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 59.97% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 14 contestants in 2014.In 2009, Girija Vyas of INC emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 72,778 votes which was 9.15% of the total votes polled. INC had a vote share of 50.25% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 15 contestants in 2009.The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 64.47% and in 2009, the constituency registered 49.66% turnout during polling.As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Chittorgarh was: Chandra Prakash Joshi (BJP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 9,29,217 men, 8,90,287 women and 2 voters of the third gender.The geographic coordinates of Chittorgarh is: 24.8837 74.6244Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: चित्तौड़गढ़, राजस्थान (Hindi); চিতোরগড়, রাজস্থান (Bengali); चित्तौडगढ, राजस्थान (Marathi); ચિત્તોરગઢ, રાજસ્થાન (Gujarati); சித்தோர்கார், ராஜஸ்தான் (Tamil); చిత్తౌడ్ గఢ్, రాజస్ధాన్ (Telugu); ಚಿತ್ತೋರ್ ಗಢ್, ರಾಜಸ್ಥಾನ (Kannada); ചിറ്റോർഗർ, രാജസ്ഥാൻ (Malayalam).(Get detailed and live results of each andand state Assembly elections inandto know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kindlets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interestingabout the elections and see our informative. Elections = News18)