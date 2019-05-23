English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Chittorgarh Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Chittorgarh (चित्तौड़गढ़) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
21. Chittorgarh is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in South Rajasthan region of Rajasthan in North India. This rural general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 13% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 23.42%. The estimated literacy level of Chittorgarh is 62.05%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 4 on Monday, April 29, 2019.
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Chandra Prakash Joshi of BJP won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 3,16,857 votes which was 27.02% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 59.97% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 14 contestants in 2014.
In 2009, Girija Vyas of INC emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 72,778 votes which was 9.15% of the total votes polled. INC had a vote share of 50.25% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 15 contestants in 2009.
The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 64.47% and in 2009, the constituency registered 49.66% turnout during polling.
As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Chittorgarh was: Chandra Prakash Joshi (BJP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 9,29,217 men, 8,90,287 women and 2 voters of the third gender.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Chittorgarh Lok Sabha results.
The geographic coordinates of Chittorgarh is: 24.8837 74.6244
Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: चित्तौड़गढ़, राजस्थान (Hindi); চিতোরগড়, রাজস্থান (Bengali); चित्तौडगढ, राजस्थान (Marathi); ચિત્તોરગઢ, રાજસ્થાન (Gujarati); சித்தோர்கார், ராஜஸ்தான் (Tamil); చిత్తౌడ్ గఢ్, రాజస్ధాన్ (Telugu); ಚಿತ್ತೋರ್ ಗಢ್, ರಾಜಸ್ಥಾನ (Kannada); ചിറ്റോർഗർ, രാജസ്ഥാൻ (Malayalam).
Chittorgarh Election Results
- 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
APOI
--
--
Jai Prakash Regar
BTP
--
--
Prakash Chandra Meena
STBP
--
--
Mangilal Meena
IND
--
--
Gulab Sehlot
RTRP
--
--
Gopal Dhakad
CPI
--
--
Radha Bhandari
IND
--
--
Shamshuddin
NOTA
--
--
Nota
BJP
--
--
Chandra Prakash Joshi
BSP
--
--
Dr. Jagdish Chandra Sharma
INC
--
--
Gopal Singh Shekhawat
