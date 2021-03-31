Chittur Candidate List: Key Contests in Chittur Assembly Constituency of Kerala

Chittur Assembly constituency in Palakkad district of Kerala goes to the polls on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Chittur seat is part of the Alathur Lok Sabha constituency, which falls in the Cochin region of Kerala.

In the 2016 Assembly elections K Krishnankutty of JDS won from this seat beating K Achuthan of INC by a margin of 7,285 votes.

In the 2011 Assembly elections K.Achuthan of INC won from this this constituency defeating S. Subhash Chandrabose of CPM by a margin of 12,330 votes.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections for Alathur Parliamentary constituency INC was ahead in the Chittur Assembly segment. In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls CPM led from this Assembly segment.

Key candidates contesting in the 2021 Assembly elections from Chittur constituency are: K. Krishnankutty of JD(S), Sumesh Achuthan of CONG, V. Natesan of BJP