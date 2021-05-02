Chittur Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Chittur Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

58. Chittur (चित्तूर), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Cochin region and Palakkad district of Kerala. It shares a border with Tamilnadu (Coimbatore District). Chittur is part of 9. Alathur Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a constituency.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 15.41%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 88.49%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 1,89,203 eligible electors, of which 92,270 were male, 96,930 female and 3 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Chittur in 2021 is 1051.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 1,85,995 eligible electors, of which 90,353 were male, 95,642 female and voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 Kerala Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,67,800 eligible electors, of which 82,815 were male, 84,985 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Chittur in 2016 was 320. In 2011, there were 297.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 Kerala Assembly elections, K Krishnankutty of JDS won in this seat by defeating K Achuthan of INC by a margin of 7,285 votes which was 4.72% of the total votes polled in the constituency. JDS had a vote share of 44.9% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, K.Achuthan of INC won in this seat defeating S. Subhash Chandrabose of CPIM by a margin of 12,330 votes which was 9.05% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 51.33% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes in 58. Chittur Assembly segment of Alathur Lok Sabha constituency. CPIM won the Alathur Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, CPIM got the most votes this Assembly segment and INC won the Alathur Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 6 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 11 contestants and there were 8 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 Kerala Assembly elections from Chittur are: K Krishnankutty (JDS), A Chandran (BSP), V Natesan (BJP), Adv Sumesh Achuthan (INC), Prameela K (IND), Nsk Puram Sasikumar (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 Kerala Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 79.15%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 83.05%, while it was 81.18% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Kerala Assembly elections 2021 on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of polling stations in 58. Chittur constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 147. In 2011 there were 143 polling stations.

EXTENT:

58. Chittur constituency comprises of the following areas of Palakkad district of Kerala: Chittur-Thathamangalam Municipality and Eruthempathy, Kozhinjampara, Nalleppilly, Pattanchery, Perumatty and Vadakarapathy Panchayats in Chittur Taluk; Peruvemba and Polpully Panchayats in Palakkad Taluk.. It shares an inter-state border with Palakkad.

The total area covered by Chittur is 320 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Chittur is: 10°42’35.3"N 76°48’07.2"E.

