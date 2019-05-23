English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Chodavaram Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Chodavaram (చోడవరం) MLA (Member of Legislative Assembly / Vidhayak)
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Chodavaram (చోడవరం) MLA (Member of Legislative Assembly / Vidhayak)
26. Chodavaram is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in Coastal Andhra region of Andhra Pradesh and falls in Visakhapatnam district. Andhra Pradesh is located in South India. Seat is unreserved.
This Rural constituency has 2,10,313 voters of which 1,02,494 are male and 1,07,806 are female and 13 voters of the third gender.
In the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections, Chodavaram, recorded a voter turnout of 84.26%. The voter turnout in the 2014 Assembly elections was 84.78% and in 2009, 81.15% of Chodavaram's voters came out to elect their Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA).
In the 2014 Andhra Pradesh state Assembly elections, Kalidindi Surya Naga Sanyasi Raju (Babu) of TDP won in this seat defeating YSRCP's candidate by a margin of 909 votes which was 0.55% of the total votes polled. Kalidindi Surya Naga Sanyasi Raju (Babu) polled a total of 1,66,583 (36.13%) votes.
TDP's Kalidindi Suryana Naga Sanyasi Raju won this seat in the 2009 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections beating the TDP candidate by a margin of 1385 (0.9%) votes. Kalidindi Suryana Naga Sanyasi Raju polled 1,53,994 which was 36.13% of the total votes polled.
Chodavaram went to the polls in Phase 1 of the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly polls on Thursday, April 11, 2019. The election results for the seat are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
Constituency name in other Indian languages: चोडवरम (Hindi), (Bangla), (Tamil), and చోడవరం (Telugu).
State name in other Indian languages: आंध्र प्रदेश (Hindi), অন্ধ্রপ্রদেশ (Bengali), आंध्र प्रदेश (Marathi), આંધ્રપ્રદેશ (Gujarati), ஆந்திரபிரதேசம் (Tamil), ఆంధ్రప్రదేశ్ (Telugu), ಆಂಧ್ರಪ್ರದೇಶ (Kannada), and ആന്ധ്രാപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
live
Status
party name
candidate name
--
--
--
--
AWAITED
In the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections, Chodavaram, recorded a voter turnout of 84.26%. The voter turnout in the 2014 Assembly elections was 84.78% and in 2009, 81.15% of Chodavaram's voters came out to elect their Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA).
Chodavaram Election Results
- 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
IPBP
--
--
Padavala Chakravarthy
JSP
--
--
P.V.S.N.Raju
IND
--
--
Ramachandra Rao Vankayala
IND
--
--
Venkata Appalaraju Ganapathiraju
JNJP
--
--
Golukonda Srinivasa Rao
BJP
--
--
Molli Venkata Ramana
NOTA
--
--
Nota
TDP
--
--
Kalidindi Surya Naga Sanyasi Raju
INC
--
--
Gunuru Venkata Rao
YSRCP
--
--
Karanam Dharmasri
In the 2014 Andhra Pradesh state Assembly elections, Kalidindi Surya Naga Sanyasi Raju (Babu) of TDP won in this seat defeating YSRCP's candidate by a margin of 909 votes which was 0.55% of the total votes polled. Kalidindi Surya Naga Sanyasi Raju (Babu) polled a total of 1,66,583 (36.13%) votes.
TDP's Kalidindi Suryana Naga Sanyasi Raju won this seat in the 2009 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections beating the TDP candidate by a margin of 1385 (0.9%) votes. Kalidindi Suryana Naga Sanyasi Raju polled 1,53,994 which was 36.13% of the total votes polled.
Chodavaram went to the polls in Phase 1 of the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly polls on Thursday, April 11, 2019. The election results for the seat are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
Constituency name in other Indian languages: चोडवरम (Hindi), (Bangla), (Tamil), and చోడవరం (Telugu).
State name in other Indian languages: आंध्र प्रदेश (Hindi), অন্ধ্রপ্রদেশ (Bengali), आंध्र प्रदेश (Marathi), આંધ્રપ્રદેશ (Gujarati), ஆந்திரபிரதேசம் (Tamil), ఆంధ్రప్రదేశ్ (Telugu), ಆಂಧ್ರಪ್ರದೇಶ (Kannada), and ആന്ധ്രാപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
-
Monday 13 May , 2019
News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 ''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
Monday 13 May , 2019 News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- PM Narendra Modi Director Omung Kumar Finds Vivek Oberoi’s Tweet Unfunny, Calls it a Mistake
- PUBG Mobile: Five Reasons Why PUBG The Most Popular Battle Royale Game in India
- Hate Being Photographed, I'm Shy and Don’t Like Coming Out in Public, Says Milind Soman
- Virat Kohli to Sport Limited Edition Gold & White Shoes at World Cup
- Tesla's India-Entry Can Become a Reality Thanks to Ashok Leyland, CV Maker Open to Work With Elon Musk
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results