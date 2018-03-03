GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
1-min read

Choose Between Trishul and Cross: Nagaland Baptist Church to Political Parties

The church organisation asked believers to not surrender Christian principles and faith for the sake of money, development into the hands of those who seek to “pierce the heart of Jesus Christ.”

News18.com

Updated:March 3, 2018, 8:58 AM IST
Choose Between Trishul and Cross: Nagaland Baptist Church to Political Parties
Image for representation.
Kohima: Nagaland's biggest church organisation, the Nagaland Baptist Church Council (NBCC), has asked believers to choose between 'Trishul' and 'Cross'.

The church organisation asked believers to not surrender Christian principles and faith for the sake of money, development into the hands of those who seek to “pierce the heart of Jesus Christ.”

The NBCC, in an open letter to presidents of all political parties in Nagaland, had earlier stated that India had experienced its "worst persecution of minority communities" in 2015-2017 under the BJP government.

“We cannot deny that the Hindutva movement in the country has become unprecedentedly strong and invasive in the last few years with BJP, the political wing of RSS, in power,” the NBCC general secretary observed in the letter.

“God must be weeping when Naga politicians are running after those who seek to destroy Christianity in India,” he added.

Strongly opposing what it called the "invasion" of Hindutva forces in Nagaland, Rev Keyho said that the party in power at the Centre is fighting tooth-and-nail to assert its presence in Nagaland, a Christian-majority state.

The letter went on to state, “Our people are fond of propaganda and because of this we often miss reality. India has experienced its worst persecution ever in 2015-2017. You will be fully aware that persecutions have been tripled in recent years. Pastors, evangelists and missionaries are dragged openly in the streets, harassed, insulted and many made to suffer. Their homes destroyed and children discriminated in schools. Worship places were burnt down and believers are often disturbed and harassed. The Bible is openly burnt and confiscated.”

Elections in Nagaland are usually fought on tribal issues, given that most of the candidates are mostly Christian. It is in this respect that this letter is viewed as unprecedented for its openly political-religious tones.

The Nagaland BJP is yet to reply to the open letter.

Some political observers claim that the BJP has been on the backfoot in both Nagaland and Meghalaya for issues like ‘beef ban’ and atrocities against minorities, particularly Christians.

The state elections in Nagaland will be held on February 27, 2018, to elect 60 representatives. Counting of votes will take place on March 3, 2018.

| Edited by: Aditya Nair
