English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Choose 'Jai Bhim' Followers Over Those Chanting 'NaMo' This Election, Says Mayawati
The Bahujan Samaj Party chief said that the BJP will be removed from power at the Centre this time and no amount of 'jumlebaazi' would help them.
File photo of BSP chief Mayawati. (PTI)
Loading...
Jalaun: BSP president Mayawati Friday said people are going to bid goodbye to those chanting 'NaMo, NaMo' and choose the ones who follow 'Jai Bhim' in this Lok Sabha election.
Addressing a rally here, the former chief minister said, "This time you all are going to bid goodbye to the NaMo-NaMo people and choose Jai Bhim followers in the elections."
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is often referred to as 'NaMo' by his supporters.
Mayawati said the BJP will be removed from power at the Centre this time and no amount of "jumlebaazi" or "natakbaazi" was going to help them.
"Their new 'natakbazi of chowkidari' is also not going to save them," the BSP supremo added.
She alleged that the BJP had made several promises before coming to power but all of those turned out to be hollow.
Targeting the Congress, Mayawati said although the party had been in power for most of the time since Independence, its wrong policies and works ultimately led to its ouster.
She accused the Congress of ignoring those belonging to the 'sarv samaj', especially the weaker sections, the poor and the unemployed, and alleged that the party neglected Bundelkhand and did nothing for poverty alleviation and employment generation in this region.
The Congress says it will remove poverty but had they really done anything about it, the party would not have gone out of power, the BSP chief said.
"Had they taken care of the 'sarv samaj', we would not have felt the need to form the BSP," she added.
Addressing a rally here, the former chief minister said, "This time you all are going to bid goodbye to the NaMo-NaMo people and choose Jai Bhim followers in the elections."
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is often referred to as 'NaMo' by his supporters.
Mayawati said the BJP will be removed from power at the Centre this time and no amount of "jumlebaazi" or "natakbaazi" was going to help them.
"Their new 'natakbazi of chowkidari' is also not going to save them," the BSP supremo added.
She alleged that the BJP had made several promises before coming to power but all of those turned out to be hollow.
Targeting the Congress, Mayawati said although the party had been in power for most of the time since Independence, its wrong policies and works ultimately led to its ouster.
She accused the Congress of ignoring those belonging to the 'sarv samaj', especially the weaker sections, the poor and the unemployed, and alleged that the party neglected Bundelkhand and did nothing for poverty alleviation and employment generation in this region.
The Congress says it will remove poverty but had they really done anything about it, the party would not have gone out of power, the BSP chief said.
"Had they taken care of the 'sarv samaj', we would not have felt the need to form the BSP," she added.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Elections 2019: PM Modi Files Nomination from Varanasi, Allies Gather for Show of Strength
-
Wednesday 24 April , 2019
War Of Words: Gambhir, Atishi And Lovely Battle It Out for East Delhi
-
Tuesday 23 April , 2019
Sunny Deol Joins BJP: Can He Work Bollywood Magic in Gurdaspur?
-
Tuesday 23 April , 2019
Naam Me Kya Rakha Hai: People Of Modi Nagar Reacts To Rahul Gandhi's Allegations
-
Tuesday 23 April , 2019
Election 2019 Phase 3 : "Wondering If BJP Wants To Give Me Walkover," Says Atishi On Opponent Gambhir
Elections 2019: PM Modi Files Nomination from Varanasi, Allies Gather for Show of Strength
Wednesday 24 April , 2019 War Of Words: Gambhir, Atishi And Lovely Battle It Out for East Delhi
Tuesday 23 April , 2019 Sunny Deol Joins BJP: Can He Work Bollywood Magic in Gurdaspur?
Tuesday 23 April , 2019 Naam Me Kya Rakha Hai: People Of Modi Nagar Reacts To Rahul Gandhi's Allegations
Tuesday 23 April , 2019 Election 2019 Phase 3 : "Wondering If BJP Wants To Give Me Walkover," Says Atishi On Opponent Gambhir
Live TV
Recommended For You
- I Don't Think Sidharth Malhotra is a Good Actor, Says Arjun Mathur
- Confirmed | Upcoming Toyota-Badged Baleno to be Called Glanza, Teaser Video Out
- ICC World Cup 2019 | Will Approach Every Match Like We do Against India: Sarfaraz
- Avengers Endgame: Thanos Could be the Climate Change Warrior World Was Waiting for
- People are Losing their Minds Over this Extremely Frustrating Internet Challenge
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results