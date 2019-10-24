Chopda Election Results 2019 Live Updates (चोपडा): Shweta Vidyadhar Mahale of BJP Leads

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

. Chopda (चोपडा), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in North Maharashtra region and Jalgaon district of Maharashtra and is part of Raver Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile: This Rural (Scheduled Tribe) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 6.71% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 27.48%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 78.2%.

In the 2019 elections there were a total of 3,08,285 eligible electors, of which 1,58,757 were male, 1,49,527 female and 1 voters of the third gender. A total of 525 service voters had also registered to vote.

Chopda Election Results 2019 Results PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME SS -- -- Latabai Chandrakant Sonawane LEADING IND -- -- Madhuri Kishor Patil IND -- -- Prabhakarappa Gotu Sonawane NCP -- -- Jagdishchandra Ramesh Valvi IND -- -- Ishwarlal Suresh Koli Alias Nilesh Suresh Koli BSP -- -- Adv. Yakub Sahebu Tadvi IND -- -- Dagdu Fattu Tadvi IND -- -- Dr. Barela Chandrakant Jamsing NOTA -- -- Nota

In the 2014 polls there were a total of 2,78,782 eligible electors, of which 1,45,272 were male, 1,33,510 female and 1 voters of the third gender. A total of 525 service voters had also registered to vote.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 2,53,208.

Chopda has an elector sex ratio of 941.86.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Sonawane Chandrakant Baliram of SS won in this seat by defeating the NCP candidate by a margin of 11935 votes which was 6.36% of the total votes polled in the constituency. SS had a vote share of 28.86% in 2014 in the seat.

In the 2009, Jagdishchandra Ramesh Walvi (Jagdishbhau) of NCP won in this seat by defeating the SS candidate by a margin of 14838 votes which was 9.19% of the total votes polled in the constituency. NCP had a vote share of 43.15% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes and the in the 10. Chopda Assembly segment of Raver Lok Sabha constituency. Raver Parliament seat was won by BJP.

Number of contestants: A total of 8 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 10 contestants and in 2009 elections 8 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Maharashtra state Assembly elections the voter turnout was calculated at 64%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 67.34%, while it was 63.73 % in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is -3.34%.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Monday, October 21, 2019 and the counting of votes are being held on Thursday, October 24, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 318 polling stations in 10. Chopda constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 302.

Extent: 10. Chopda constituency comprises of the following areas of Jalgaon district of Maharashtra: Chopda Tehsil, 2.Yawal Tehsil (Part), Revenue Circle – Kingaon and Sakali.

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Chopda is: 21.2621 75.4696.

Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Chopda results.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.