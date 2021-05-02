Chopra Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Chopra Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

28. Chopra (चोपड़ा), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in North Bengal region and Uttar Dinajpur district of West Bengal. It shares a border with Bangladesh, Bihar (Kishanganj District). Chopra is part of 4. Darjeeling Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Rural constituency.

Of the 822 constituencies that went to the polls 302 constituencies, including this, have a record of over 80% turnout in the last three consecutive Assembly elections. Of these 302 high-turnout seats 36 are in Assam, 6 in Kerala, 38 in Tamil Nadu, 203 in West Bengal and 19 in Puducherry.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 16.15%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 60.13%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,47,551 eligible electors, of which 1,29,795 were male, 1,17,742 female and 14 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Chopra in 2021 is 907.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 2,09,966 eligible electors, of which 1,11,368 were male, 98,580 female and 18 voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 West Bengal Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,67,193 eligible electors, of which 88,460 were male, 78,733 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Chopra in 2016 was 60. In 2011, there were 41.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly elections, Hamidul Rahaman of TMC won in this seat by defeating Akramul Hoque of CPIM by a margin of 16,860 votes which was 9.48% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TMC had a vote share of 41.82% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Hamidul Rahaman of IND won in this seat defeating Anwarul Haque of CPIM by a margin of 6,570 votes which was 4.56% of the total votes polled in the constituency. IND had a vote share of 44.62% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, TMC got the most votes in 28. Chopra Assembly segment of Darjeeling Lok Sabha constituency. BJP won the Darjeeling Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, TMC got the most votes this Assembly segment and BJP won the Darjeeling Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 5 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 9 contestants and there were 7 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections from Chopra are: Anwarul Haque (CPIM), Md Shahin Akhter (BJP), Hamidul Rahaman (TMC), Ajoy Kumar Sinha (AMB), Surojit Kisku (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 81.8%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 84.77%, while it was 86.2% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 6 of the West Bengal Assembly elections 2021 on Thursday, April 22, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of 351 polling stations in 28. Chopra constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 198. In 2011 there were 199 polling stations.

EXTENT:

28. Chopra constituency comprises of the following areas of Uttar Dinajpur district of West Bengal: 1. CDB Chopra 2. Gobindopur and Kamalagaon Sujali GPs of CDB Islampur. It shares an inter-state border with Uttar Dinajpur.

The total area covered by Chopra is 404 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Chopra is: 26°23’40.9"N 88°22’09.1"E.

