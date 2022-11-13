Chorus Grows for 'Strict Action' Against TMC Minister Akhil Giri for Remarks on President Murmu's Looks

BJP MP Locket Chatterjee files a complaint against West Bengal Minister Akhil Giri over derogatory comments made by him against President Droupadi Mumru on Saturday. The BJP MP is the latest to demand action against the Bengal minister for his remarks.

On Saturday, Bengal BJP MP Saumitra Khan had sought National Commission of Women (NCW) chairperson Rekha Sharma’s intervention in ensuring the arrest of state minister Akhil Giri over his derogatory comments made about President Murmu’s looks.

Delhi | BJP MP Locket Chatterjee files a complaint with North Avenue PS against the derogatory remarks on President Droupadi Mumru by WB Min & TMC leader Akhil Giri in Nandigram. Chatterjee has requested immediate action & FIR against Giri under sections of IPC and SC-ST Act. pic.twitter.com/DBxL6nvI0V — ANI (@ANI) November 13, 2022

NCW took cognisance of the incident and wrote to TMC minister Akhil Giri to tender a written apology for his remarks against President Murmu. The Commission also wrote to DGP West Bengal for conducting an investigation & to take strict action in the matter.

Several other top BJP leaders condemned the remarks demanding strict action from West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. “The Chief Minister of West Bengal is not speaking anything about the TMC minister Akhil Giri’s remarks against President Murmu. We do not want to listen to that Minister, we want to know when will Mamata ji remove Akhil Giri from the party,” Union Minister Smriti Irani told ANI.

LoP West Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari also wrote to Governor La Ganesan seeking an appointment to demand the sacking of TMC minister Akhil Giri for his comments.

Union Minister of Tribal Affairs, Arjun Munda alleged that the remarks were made because of President’s tribal origins “They (TMC) cannot digest the fact that a tribal woman is now the President of India. BJP strongly condemns this. We will make sure he (TMC leader Akhil Giri) gets busted,” Munda had said earlier.

#WATCH | “We don’t judge anyone by their appearance, we respect the office of the President (of India). But how does our President look?,” says West Bengal Minister and TMC leader Akhil Giri in Nandigram (11.11.2022) pic.twitter.com/UcGKbGqc7p — ANI (@ANI) November 12, 2022

The backlash comes after the Bengal minister on Saturday said, “We don’t judge anyone by their appearance, we respect the office of the President (of India). But how does our President look?.” He made the comments in Nandigram while addressing a gathering. People are heard cheering and clapping while Giri made the remarks.

Giri apologised soon after the comments and claimed that he didn’t take anyone’s name. “If the President of India feels insulted, I am sorry and regret what I said,” Giri had said.

