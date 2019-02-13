Chowkidar Doesn’t Care About Comments of People Brought up With Golden Spoon, Says PM Modi

: With a keen eye on the Lok Sabha polls due by May, Prime Minister Narendra Modi lashed out at the opposition in Kurukshetra on Tueday and said ‘Jo Bhrasht hai Usko Kasht hai’ (One who is corrupt is facing all problems).He was attending the Swachh Shakti-2019 program, where he inaugurated and laid foundation stones for several mega projects in Haryana, virtually sounding the bugle for the BJP poll campaign in the state.The Prime Minister Modi also inaugurated the National Cancer Institute in Jhajjar and the ESIC Medical College and Hospital in Faridabad via video-conferencing. Besides, he also laid the foundation stone for National Institute of Ayurveda, Panchkula, Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay University of Medical Sciences at Kutail in Karnal, Shri Krishna Ayush University, Kuruskhsetra and Battles of Panipat Museum in Panipat from the rally site.Essentially a government program dedicated to women, the Swachh Shakti-2019 program, held at the banks of the Brahma Sarovar, was attended by around 20 thousand women panchayat representatives and ‘Swachhta Champions’ from various parts of the country, including 17 thousand from Haryana alone.The event was attended by Haryana Governor Satyadeo Narain Arya, Chief Minister Manohar Lal and Union minister Uma Bharti among others.The program, however, had political undertones, as the PM didn’t forget to take a jibe at the opposition parties at every chance he got.Linking women to every sector and explaining how they contributed to all government schemes in health, skill development, swachh bharat, agriculture sector -- PM Modi, without naming anyone -- took a jibe at the previous governments for “ignoring the pain and miserable condition of women.”“When I became the Pradhan Sewak, thirty crore sisters and daughters in this country had to wait for for the sun to set to go to the loo. Girls used to dropout from schools owing to shortage of toilets. I had grown up with this reality. This is the reason why I worked to get the women rid of this malaise,” he said.Sharpening his attack on Rahul Gandhi, Modi added, “they critcised me and called me names. These were the people who didn’t care about sisters. This is why the comments of people who have been brought up with a golden spoon don’t bother me.”Using the recently inaugurated ultra-tech Panipat War Museum, for which he laid the foundation stone on Tuesday, Modi, in a veiled attack to Gandhi-Nehru family, said, “Some people thought that history begins with 1947 and that too with a single family. I am happy that we are reviving history with the help of latest technology and are educating our forthcoming generations.”Taking on the Mahagathbandhan, PM Modi while labelling it as a “Mahamilawat” said that all the faces of the grand coalition were facing investigations. “Jo Bhrasht hai Usko Kasht hai. Chowkidar dhamkiyon se nahin rukne wala hai, na jhukne wala hai.”PM Modi also showered praises on the chief minister of state Manohar Lal for his achievement in improving the sex ratio in the state. He was referring to Manohar Lal’s earlier statement at an event where he stated the sex ratio in the state had improved to 914 girls for 1,000 boys in 2018 from 861 in 2001 and 879 in 2011.The Swachh Shakti program assumed significance, as the PM visited the state close on the heels of BJP’s massive victory in the Jind bypolls. This is his second visit within a span of four months, as Modi had earlier visited Garhi-Sampla village in Rohtak in October to unveil the statue of the late peasant leader Sir Chotu Ram.The JInd bypoll results indicate that the Jat and non-Jat voters have polarized in Haryana and for the incumbent chief minister, the non-Jat voters are a key to forming the government in the state, given the Jat vote bank consolidation by parties like Congress and the INLD.Also, Kurukshetra emerged as a challenge for the BJP as its incumbent MP, Rajkumar Saini has turned a rebel and floated his own party. Despite being Jat-dominated, the Kurukshetra seat has mostly been represented by Sainis.OBC leader Rajkumar Saini joined the BJP in 2014 and emerged victorious. His party’s recent performance in Jind bypolls has also spread a word of caution among the political parties. Modi’s rally is also being viewed as an attempt to reach out to these communities which continue to form a crucial part of the party’s vote bank.*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.