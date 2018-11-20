English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
'Chowkidar hi Chor Hain, Crime Thriller Playing Out in Delhi': Rahul Gandhi Targets PM Modi
A crime thriller titled 'Chowkidar is chor' is playing out in Delhi. In the new episode, a CBI DIG has levelled serious charges against a Minister, the NSA, Law Secretary and Cabinet Secretary, the Congress president said on Twitter,
File photo of Congress president Rahul Gandhi. (Photo PTI)
New Delhi: Congress chief Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said CBI DIG Manoj Sinha's allegations of corruption against senior government officials in his affidavit to the Supreme Court is the latest episode of a crime thriller "chowkidar ihi chor hain" playing out in Delhi.
"Officers are tired, trust is broken and democracy is crying," the Congress president said, a day after Sinha dragged the names of several officials, including National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Union minister Haribhai Parthibhai Chaudhary and CVC K V Chowdhury, over alleged attempts to interfere in the probe against CBI Special Director Rakesh Asthana.
Asthana has been divested of his duties and sent on leave along with CBI director Alok Verma.
While Doval and Chowdhary did not react immediately, the Union minister of state for coal said the allegations were "baseless and malicious".
On the other hand, his partner from Gujarat is busy collecting crores...," he added.
Gandhi has been repeatedly using the "chowkidaar" jibe to attack Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Hitting back at the oft-used jibe, Modi said in Madhya Pradesh two days ago that the "naamdaar" (dynast) and his party were hurling all kinds of abuses at him.
"The Congress people are hurling abuses at chaiwalas, pakodawalas, chowkidars, surgical strike, Army chief...what has become of their culture? he asked while addressing a rally in Chhindwara.
दिल्ली में 'चौकीदार ही चोर' नामक एक क्राइम थ्रिलर चल रहा है|— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) November 20, 2018
नए एपिसोड में CBI के DIG द्वारा एक मंत्री, NSA, कानून सचिव और कैबिनेट सचिव के खिलाफ गंभीर आरोप हैं।
वहीं गुजरात से लाया उसका साथी करोड़ों वसूली उठा रहा है|
अफ़सर थक गए हैं| भरोसे टूट गए हैं| लोकतंत्र रो रहा है| https://t.co/Tng5uu6m5q
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
