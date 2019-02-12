English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Chowkidar is Pure, His Becoming PM is Sure: Rajnath's Rhyming Defence of PM Against Rahul's 'Chowkidar Chor Hai' Jibe
Rajnath Singh said the defence deal strengthened the Indian Air Force, which had been demanding fighter jets for 30 years. The prime minister finalised the Rafale deal to strengthen India's security.
Loading...
New Delhi: Taking on Congress president Rahul Gandhi's persistent 'chowkidar chor hai' jibe against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Rajnath Singh employed a rhyming defence to counter the allegation.
Speaking at Moradabad, the Home Minister said that the Prime Minister is not a 'chor (thief)' but pure and that he is sure to be the next PM again. Continuing in the rhyming vein, he further said that it is the only cure for country.
"Main kehna chahta hoon chowkidar chor nahi hai, balki hamara chowkidar pure hai. Agli baar usko PM banna sure hai, aur yahi bharat ki samasyaon ka cure hai (I want to say that chowkidar is not a thief, rather our chowkidar is pure. And he is sure to become the PM again and this is the only cure for the problems before the country)," said Rajnath.
The Congress has been alleging that the 2015 Rafale deal to purchase 36 fighter jets from France was compromised by corruption.
Gandhi has repeatedly alleged Modi helped industrialists in getting defence contracts related to the deal.
The home minister, responding to the allegations, said the defence deal strengthened the Indian Air Force, which had been demanding fighter jets for 30 years. The prime minister finalised the Rafale deal to strengthen India's security, he added.
At Congress's UP rally Rahul Gandhi started his speech yet again with chants of "chowkidar chor hai".
The PM has prided himself in being a chowkidar and often said that he will not let others loot country's wealth. He has said that every penny will be accounted for.
Speaking at Moradabad, the Home Minister said that the Prime Minister is not a 'chor (thief)' but pure and that he is sure to be the next PM again. Continuing in the rhyming vein, he further said that it is the only cure for country.
"Main kehna chahta hoon chowkidar chor nahi hai, balki hamara chowkidar pure hai. Agli baar usko PM banna sure hai, aur yahi bharat ki samasyaon ka cure hai (I want to say that chowkidar is not a thief, rather our chowkidar is pure. And he is sure to become the PM again and this is the only cure for the problems before the country)," said Rajnath.
The Congress has been alleging that the 2015 Rafale deal to purchase 36 fighter jets from France was compromised by corruption.
Gandhi has repeatedly alleged Modi helped industrialists in getting defence contracts related to the deal.
The home minister, responding to the allegations, said the defence deal strengthened the Indian Air Force, which had been demanding fighter jets for 30 years. The prime minister finalised the Rafale deal to strengthen India's security, he added.
At Congress's UP rally Rahul Gandhi started his speech yet again with chants of "chowkidar chor hai".
The PM has prided himself in being a chowkidar and often said that he will not let others loot country's wealth. He has said that every penny will be accounted for.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
What Are India's Options Against Pakistan After Pulwama Attack?
-
Tuesday 19 February , 2019
Who Qualifies as a "Martyr" in the Wake of the Recent Pulwama Attacks?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
-
Tuesday 19 February , 2019
Rafale Jets Display Air Prowess During Aero India Rehearsals in Bengaluru
Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 What Are India's Options Against Pakistan After Pulwama Attack?
Tuesday 19 February , 2019 Who Qualifies as a "Martyr" in the Wake of the Recent Pulwama Attacks?
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
Tuesday 19 February , 2019 Rafale Jets Display Air Prowess During Aero India Rehearsals in Bengaluru
Live TV
Recommended For You
- To Let Movie Review: A Pressing Social Issue Imaginatively Tacked with Singular Focus
- Archana Puran Singh on Replacing Navjot Singh Sidhu on The Kapil Sharma Show: It's A possibility
- Samsung Galaxy S10e Vs OnePlus 6T: Is This The New Affordable Android Flagship Smartphone Battle?
- Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus Vs Apple iPhone XS Max: Which is The Ultimate Flagship Phone?
- Google Built a Microphone in The Nest Secure, And Then Forgot to Mention That to Anyone Buying it
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results