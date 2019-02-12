Chowkidar is Pure, His Becoming PM is Sure: Rajnath's Rhyming Defence of PM Against Rahul's 'Chowkidar Chor Hai' Jibe

Taking on Congress president Rahul Gandhi's persistent 'chowkidar chor hai' jibe against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Rajnath Singh employed a rhyming defence to counter the allegation.Speaking at Moradabad, the Home Minister said that the Prime Minister is not a 'chor (thief)' but pure and that he is sure to be the next PM again. Continuing in the rhyming vein, he further said that it is the only cure for country."Main kehna chahta hoon chowkidar chor nahi hai, balki hamara chowkidar pure hai. Agli baar usko PM banna sure hai, aur yahi bharat ki samasyaon ka cure hai (I want to say that chowkidar is not a thief, rather our chowkidar is pure. And he is sure to become the PM again and this is the only cure for the problems before the country)," said Rajnath.The Congress has been alleging that the 2015 Rafale deal to purchase 36 fighter jets from France was compromised by corruption.Gandhi has repeatedly alleged Modi helped industrialists in getting defence contracts related to the deal.The home minister, responding to the allegations, said the defence deal strengthened the Indian Air Force, which had been demanding fighter jets for 30 years. The prime minister finalised the Rafale deal to strengthen India's security, he added.At Congress's UP rally Rahul Gandhi started his speech yet again with chants of "chowkidar chor hai".The PM has prided himself in being a chowkidar and often said that he will not let others loot country's wealth. He has said that every penny will be accounted for.