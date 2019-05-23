'Chowkidar' No More: PM Modi Removes Prefix from His Twitter Handle After Resounding Election Victory

The people of India became Chowkidars and rendered great service to the nation. Chowkidar has become a powerful symbol to safeguard India from the evils of casteism, communalism, corruption and cronyism.

Now, the time has come to take the Chowkidar Spirit to the next level.



Keep this spirit alive at every moment and continue working for India’s progress.



The word ‘Chowkidar’ goes from my Twitter name but it remains an integral part of me. Urging you all to do the same too!