'Chowkidar' No More: PM Modi Removes Prefix from His Twitter Handle After Resounding Election Victory

Modi had launched the 'Main Bhi Chowkidar’ campaign in March, calling upon citizens to take the pledge to fight against corruption and other social evils.

May 23, 2019
'Chowkidar' No More: PM Modi Removes Prefix from His Twitter Handle After Resounding Election Victory
File photo of Prime MInister Narendra Modi.
New Delhi: Hours after results of the Lok Sabha election indicated a mammoth victory for the Bharatiya Janata Party, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday evening removed the prefix “chowkidar” (security guard) from his Twitter handle.

“The people of India became chowkidars and rendered great service to the nation. Chowkidar has become a powerful symbol to safeguard India from the evils of casteism, communalism, corruption and cronyism,” Modi wrote on Twitter. “Now, the time has come to take the Chowkidar Spirit to the next level.”







BJP chief Amit Shah, who had also prefixed “chowkidar” to his Twitter handle, followed within minutes. External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, Home Minister Rajnath Singh, Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad and Textiles Minister Smriti Irani also reverted to their original Twitter handles.

In March, Modi had urged supporters to be part of the #MainBhiChowkidar pledge against corruption, after which he changed his name on Twitter to ‘Chowkidar Narendra Modi’. Shah and several Union ministers had followed suit.

Modi had launched the 'Main Bhi Chowkidar’ campaign in March, calling upon citizens to take the pledge to fight against corruption and other social evils.

"Your Chowkidar is standing firm and serving the nation. But, I am not alone. Everyone who is fighting corruption, dirt, social evils is a Chowkidar. Everyone working hard for the progress of India is a Chowkidar," Modi had then said in a series of tweets. "Today, every Indian is saying. Main Bhi Chowkidar," he added.

In his election rallies, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi had frequently used the slogan "chowkidar chor hai" (the guard is the thief) to attack Modi over a number of issues, most notably the Rafale fighter jet deal with France.
