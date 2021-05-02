Chowrangee Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Chowrangee Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

162. Chowrangee (चौरंगी), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Greater Kolkata region and Kolkata district of West Bengal. It shares a border with . Chowrangee is part of 24. Kolkata Uttar Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Urban constituency.

Demographic profile:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 3.39%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 87.14%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,08,157 eligible electors, of which 1,25,226 were male, 82,929 female and 2 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Chowrangee in 2021 is 662.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 2,07,400 eligible electors, of which 1,26,670 were male, 80,728 female and 2 voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 West Bengal Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,03,052 eligible electors, of which 1,30,585 were male, 72,467 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Chowrangee in 2016 was 35. In 2011, there were 29.

Past winners/MLAs:

In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly elections, Nayna Bandyopadhyay of TMC won in this seat by defeating Somendranath Mitra of INC by a margin of 13,216 votes which was 11.34% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TMC had a vote share of 47.29% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Sikha Chowdhury(Mitra) of TMC won in this seat defeating Bimal Singh of RJD by a margin of 57,739 votes which was 52.25% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TMC had a vote share of 71.9% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, TMC got the most votes in 162. Chowrangee Assembly segment of Kolkata Uttar Lok Sabha constituency. TMC won the Kolkata Uttar Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes this Assembly segment and TMC won the Kolkata Uttar Parliament seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 11 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 9 contestants and there were 9 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

Candidates 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections from Chowrangee are: Bandyopadhyay Nayna (TMC), Devdutta Maji (BJP), Santosh Kumar Pathak (INC), Swaminath Kori (BSP), Ajay Kumar Gupta (BMMF), Anil Kumar Singh (JDU), Manika Paul (SUCOIC), Ashish Agarwal (IND), Ishrat Khan (IND), Sayantan Patra (IND), Sumanta Bhowmick (IND)

Voter turnout:

In the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 53.32%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 56.2%, while it was 54.43% in 2011.

Poll dates:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 8 of the West Bengal Assembly elections 2021 on Thursday, April 29, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

Number of polling stations:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of 267 polling stations in 162. Chowrangee constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 222. In 2011 there were 256 polling stations.

Extent:

162. Chowrangee constituency comprises of the following areas of Kolkata district of West Bengal: Ward Nos.-44 to 53 and 62 of Kolkata M. Corp.. It shares an inter-state border with Kolkata.

The total area covered by Chowrangee is 7 square kilometres.

Map location:

The geographic coordinates of Chowrangee is: 22°33’56.9"N 88°21’13.3"E.

Refer to the live updating results tables on this page for the latest Chowrangee results.

Click here for the latest seat-by-seat latest live results of West Bengal Assembly elections 2021.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here