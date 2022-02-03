Chunaav, Prachaar, Dua-Salaam: Akhilesh-Jayant-Priyanka Keep 'Tehzeeb' Alive in Bitter UP Poll Battle

The convoys of SP chief Akhilesh Yadav and Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra crossed paths today during their high-octane political campaign in western UP’s Bulandshahar, and in a heart-warming gesture from both sides, the political rivals waved at each other and exchanged greetings.

Yadav, who was present along with his alliance partner RLD national president Jayant Chaudhary, was campaigning in the district where his rath (chariot) crossed paths with Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi. The two political rivals were returning after campaigning in the district, which goes to polls in a few days.

In a photo shared on Twitter by Yadav, the SP chief wrote: “Ek dua-salam Tehzeeb ke naam” which loosely translates into “A prayer and salute- in the name of Tehzeeb.”

A video of the incident was also widely shared on social media where Priyanka Gandhi was seen smiling and waving at Yadav, who was riding the rath with Chaudhary. Both Yadav and Chaudhary returned the greetings with folded hands.

The workers of the two parties were also heard cheering and raising flags at each other.

Interestingly, in the last assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh in 2017, Akhilesh’s SP and Congress were in an alliance, which, however, tanked and couldn’t bag many seats, leading to a thumping majority for the BJP.

#WATCH | Bulandshahr | Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav-RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary wave at and greet each other after they came face to face during their respective election campaigns for #UttarPradeshElection2022 pic.twitter.com/OWV3IlKT0v— ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) February 3, 2022

In October last year, a viral photograph showed the two leaders greeting each other on a Delhi-Lucknow flight. While Priyanka was travelling to UP to flag off state-wide yatras, Yadav was returning to Lucknow after his Delhi visit.

Earlier today, Priyanka visited the family of a rape victim in Bulandshahr and said the police were trying to suppress the case. “The victim’s family is being pressurised. The family is saying that gang rape has happened but the police are not paying any heed. We’ve assured the family and will ensure justice to them,” she said.

RLD chief also raised the issue and said that the first priority of the party would be to ensure the safety of women if it comes to power. “Everyone’s condolences are with the family and they should get justice. It will be our government’s priority to ensure that women are safe. We are dedicated to improving and bringing police reforms,” Chaudhary said.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.