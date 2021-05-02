Chunchura Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Chunchura Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

190. Chunchura (चुंचुरा), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in South West Bengal region and Hooghly district of West Bengal. It shares a border with . Chunchura is part of 28. Hooghly Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Urban constituency.

Of the 822 constituencies that went to the polls 302 constituencies, including this, have a record of over 80% turnout in the last three consecutive Assembly elections. Of these 302 high-turnout seats 36 are in Assam, 6 in Kerala, 38 in Tamil Nadu, 203 in West Bengal and 19 in Puducherry.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 22.12%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 82.55%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 3,13,701 eligible electors, of which 1,55,138 were male, 1,58,549 female and 14 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Chunchura in 2021 is 1022.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 2,94,743 eligible electors, of which 1,47,613 were male, 1,47,119 female and 11 voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 West Bengal Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,63,852 eligible electors, of which 1,34,540 were male, 1,29,312 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Chunchura in 2016 was 512. In 2011, there were 355.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly elections, Asit Mazumder (Tapan) of TMC won in this seat by defeating Dr. Pranab Kumar Ghosh of AIFB by a margin of 29,684 votes which was 12.29% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TMC had a vote share of 49.06% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Asit Mazumder (Tapan) of TMC won in this seat defeating Naren Dey of AIFB by a margin of 44,592 votes which was 19.95% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TMC had a vote share of 56.9% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in 190. Chunchura Assembly segment of Hooghly Lok Sabha constituency. TMC won the Hooghly Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, TMC got the most votes this Assembly segment and BJP won the Hooghly Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 9 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 6 contestants and there were 7 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections from Chunchura are: Asit Mazumder (Tapan) (TMC), Goutam Mondal (BSP), Pranab Kumar Ghosh (AIFB), Locket Chatterjee (BJP), Ajanta Sarkar (SPI), Ajit Kumar Murmu (APOI), Kashinath Murmu (IND), Gopal Jee Pandey (IND), Debkanta Sikdar (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 80.92%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 82.24%, while it was 84.76% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 4 of the West Bengal Assembly elections 2021 on Saturday, April 10, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of 435 polling stations in 190. Chunchura constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 363. In 2011 there were 327 polling stations.

EXTENT:

190. Chunchura constituency comprises of the following areas of Hooghly district of West Bengal: 1. Hooghly-Chunchura(M), 2. Bandel, Debanandapur, Kodalia-I and Kodalia-II GPs of CDB Chunchura-Mogra, 3. Polba, Rajhat and Sugandha GPs of CDB Polba Dadpur. It shares an inter-state border with Hooghly.

The total area covered by Chunchura is 90 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Chunchura is: 22°55’07.3"N 88°21’44.3"E.

