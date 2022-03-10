Churachandpur Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: BJP Leading at 12 PM

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:Constituency No.58 Churachandpur (छुरछंदपुर) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Hills region and Churachandpur district of Manipur. Churachandpur is part of Outer Manipur Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: Scheduled Tribe.DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 82.78%, according the Census of India, 2011.In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 56395 eligible electors in this Assembly segment, of which 27,254 were male and 29,141 female and 0 registered voters were of the third gender.The electorate gender ratio in Churachandpur in 2019 was: 1,069 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 54,113 eligible electors, of which 26,060 were male,28,053 female and 0 electors of the third gender.In the 2012 Manipur Assembly elections, there were a total of 46,933 eligible electors, of which 22,480 were male, 24,453 female and 0 voters of the third gender. The number of service voters in Churachandpur in 2017 was 946. In 2012, there were 914 service voters registered in the constituency.PAST WINNERS / MLAs:In the 2017 Manipur Assembly elections, V Hangkhanlian of BJP won in this seat defeating Phungzathang Tonsing of NPEP by a margin of 614 which was 1.81% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 30.28% in 2017 in this seat.In 2012, Phungzathang Tonsing of INC emerged victorious in this seat beating P Songlianlal of TMC by a margin of 7,751 votes which was 25.75% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 60.11% in the seat.In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most number of votes in the 58 Churachandpur Assembly segment of the 2. Outer Manipur Lok Sabha constituency. Lorho S. Pfoze of NPF won the Outer Manipur Parliament seat defeating Houlim Shokhopao Mate of BJP In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes in this Assembly segment and INC won the Outer Manipur Parliament seat.NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:A total of 7 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 8 contestants in the fray for this seat and 5 in the 2012 polls.CANDIDATES 2022:The candidates contesting in the 2022 Manipur Assembly elections from Churachandpur are: V Hangkhanlian (BJP), H. Mangchinkhup Paite (INC), Th. Thangzalian (NPP), Dr. Jainson Haokip D.D. (KNA), L.M. Khaute (JDU), H.Lianchinthang (LJPRV), James Khuma Hauzel (IND).VOTER TURNOUT:In the 2022 Manipur Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 72.96%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 62.56%, while it was 64.13% in 2012.POLL DATES:Churachandpur went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Manipur Assembly elections 2022 on Monday, February 28, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.58 Churachandpur Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 70. In 2012, there were 63 polling stations.EXTENT:Assembly constituency No.58 Churachandpur comprises of the following areas of Churachandpur district of Manipur: A total of three Assembly constituencies in the state of Manipur border Churachandpur constituency, which are: Singhat, Saikot, Kumbi. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state. The total area covered by Churachandpur is approximately 1056 square kilometeres. MAP LOCATION:The geographic coordinates of Churachandpur is: 24°18'31.0"N 93°45'39.2"E.Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Churachandpur results. 