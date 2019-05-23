Churu Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

live Status party name candidate name -- -- -- -- AWAITED

Churu Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME APOI -- -- Satyapal Bauddh BRP (D) -- -- Gomati Dharampal Kataria IND -- -- Aslam IND -- -- Kumbha Ram Meena IND -- -- Dararam Nayak BSP -- -- Hari Singh BJP -- -- Rahul Kaswan IND -- -- Sheela Shekhawat IND -- -- Bishanaram IND -- -- Sukhadev Meghwal Nota -- -- Nota INC -- -- Rafique Mandelia CPI(M) -- -- Balwan Poonia

Churu is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in North Rajasthan region of Rajasthan in North India. This semi-urban general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 21.83% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 0.55%. The estimated literacy level of Churu is 67.3%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 5 on Monday, May 6, 2019.In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Rahul Kaswan of BJP won in this seat by defeating the BSP candidate by a margin of 2,94,739 votes which was 26.06% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 52.67% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 12 contestants in 2014.In 2009, Ram Singh Kaswan of BJP emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 12,440 votes which was 1.55% of the total votes polled. BJP had a vote share of 46.88% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 15 contestants in 2009.The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 64.54% and in 2009, the constituency registered 52.45% turnout during polling.As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Churu was: Rahul Kaswan (BJP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 9,28,059 men, 8,25,765 women and 1 voters of the third gender.The geographic coordinates of Churu is: 28.5 74.5Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: चूरू, राजस्थान (Hindi); চুরু, রাজস্থান (Bengali); चुरू, राजस्थान (Marathi); ચુરુ, રાજસ્થાન (Gujarati); சுரு, ராஜஸ்தான் (Tamil); చూరూ, రాజస్ధాన్ (Telugu); ಚುರು, ರಾಜಸ್ಥಾನ (Kannada); ചുരു, രാജസ്ഥാൻ (Malayalam)