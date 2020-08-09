'Questioned if I am Indian': Kanimozhi Faces 'Discrimination' After She Asked CISF Staff to Speak in English or Tamil

DMK MP Kanimozhi on Sunday said a Central Industrial Security Force officer asked her if she was an Indian, when she asked the woman official to speak in Tamil or English.

"Today at the airport a CISF officer asked me if 'I am anIndian,' when I asked her to speak to me in tamil or English as I did not know Hindi. I would like to know from when being indian is equal to knowing Hindi. #hindiimposition," Kanimozhi who is also theDMK's women's wing secretary said on her Twitter handle.

A number of social media users replied supporting her,with one of them saying, "I am an Indian and Hindi has nothing to do with it! #hindiimposition Pass it on!.

She later told News18 that nobody has any right to question her Indianness. "I am as much Indian as anybody else," she said, adding that BJP was making it political.

"They are running an agenda to impose Hindi, including in the new National Education Policy," Kanimozhi further said.

The CISF later issued an apology to the MP on Twitter and sought details of the incident to initiate appropriate action into the matter. The CISF has ordered an Enquiry into the matter. It is not the policy of CISF to insist upon any particular language," they tweeted.

(With inputs from PTI)