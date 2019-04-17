SPONSORED BY
Citing Bengal Responsibility, BJP Leader Kailash Vijavargiya Opts Out of Poll Fray

After Sumitra Mahajan's announcement of not contesting Lok Sabha polls, it was being speculated that Vijayvargiya would be fielded from Indore.

Vivek Trivedi | News18

Updated:April 17, 2019, 4:32 PM IST
Citing Bengal Responsibility, BJP Leader Kailash Vijavargiya Opts Out of Poll Fray
File photo of BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya. (Getty Images)
Indore: Following Lok Sabha speaker and the sitting MP from Indore Sumitra Mahajan's decision to not contest Lok Sabha polls, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya too has opted out of the poll fray.

Vijayvargiya will be focusing on campaigning for PM Modi instead, he announced on Twitter. He said that though the public of Indore, party workers and his well-wishers wanted him to contest, he was ‘working for bringing back Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a prosperous and developed country.’




“The public of West Bengal is standing with Modiji so my stay at West Bengal is imperative. I have decided not to contest polls,” he said in another tweet.

He urged his supporters to make the next BJP candidate victorious and pleaded with voters to 'help NDA register a win for a strong PM in Narendra Modi and a strong government'.

After Mahajan’s decision to stay out of fray, it was being speculated that Vijayvargiya, her long-time adversary, would be party’s pick from Indore. However, citing West Bengal responsibility, his close aides said that it was highly unlikely that Vijayvargiya would contest Lok Sabha elections.

Besides, Mahajan had arrived in New Delhi on Sunday to meet party seniors and it was speculated that she would not agree on Vijayvargiya’s name.

Vijayvargiya, who had lobbied hard for his son Akash for Assembly ticket last year, was made to sacrifice his own ticket from Mhow.

The Congress has named senior leader Pankaj Sanghvi from Indore while the BJP is expected to name its choice on Wednesday. Mayor Malini Gaud is now the frontrunner in the race for the ticket in Indore.
| Edited by: Sana Fazili
