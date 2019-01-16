Citing Complainant's Self Contradictory Versions, Court Discharges AAP MLA Amantullah in 2016 Homicide Case

In a relief to Aam Aadmi Party legislator Amanatullah Khan, a Delhi court discharged him in an attempt to commit culpable homicide case involving a woman in 2016, observing the the complainant has given different versions while recording her statements."Considering that the complainant has been giving self-contradictory versions at different times within a short span between July 11 to July 26 2016, makes her case highly doubtful and certainly not a case of grave suspicion," said special judge Arun Bhardwaj.A case was registered against Khan, who represents Okhla assembly, on July 19 2016 for attempted culpable homicide, threatening, criminal intimidation, insulting the modesty of a woman at the Jamia Nagar police station in south Delhi.The alleged incident took place on July 10, 2016, when the complainant went to Khan's residence in Batla House locality after a telephone conversation with him to complain about poor electricity supply in Jasola area where she lives.The complainant alleged on July 11 2016 that the accused had threatened her with rape and being burnt alive.However, on July 19 2016, she alleged that the accused spoke to her in a "casual manner" and that she had gone to the house of the accused where one young man had threatened her with rape and burning her alive."Speaking in a 'casual manner' is incompatible with the threat of rape and being burnt alive," the court said.It also noted that that young person who has threatened woman could not be traced during investigation."No fruitful purpose would be achieved by charging the accused with any of the offences alleged against him in the light of self-contradictory and self-destructive statements of the complainant herself," the court ruled.The court also noted that an investigation with regard to threatening calls received by the complainant on her mobile was conducted."The transcript of conversation between the complainant and Irfan placed on record with the chargesheet shows that the accused had not threatened the complainant for getting her raped or burnt alive," the court said."However, the report from the CFSL is awaited to find out whether the recording made by Irfan is doctored."The Delhi Police have alleged that a white-coloured Swift car in which Khan was sitting also tried to crush the woman."It is the own case of the prosecution that the accused doe not have any white-coloured Swift car and that he owns white-coloured Ciaz car," the court said, observing that the police could not find any trace of the car which was allegedly used to run the complainant over.